India vs Australia 2020 3rd Test: Date, India Time, Probable 11, TV Channel List, Live Streaming Details

1. Match date
The third Test will start on January 7, 2021.
2. Match time
The match starts at 5 AM IST.
3. Live telecast, streaming details
The match will be live on Sony Sports Networks. Live streaming will be on Sony LIV.
4. Probable 11
Australia: David Warner, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.
India: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj.