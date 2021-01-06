India vs Australia 2020 3rd Test: Date, India Time, Probable 11, TV Channel List, Live Streaming Details

Sydney, January 6: After being bundled out for 36 in the first Test, most of the former players and cricket pundits had ruled out India's chances of making a comeback in the second Test. What followed, however, was a scintillating show as the visitors under skipper Ajinkya Rahane registered an 8-wicket win.

Now, it will be all about keeping the winning momentum going for the visitors at the historic Sydney Cricket Ground, starting Thursday (January 7). With regular skipper Virat Kohli heading back, no one gave India a chance, but Rahane stepped into the leadership role with elan and the Indian team gave fans plenty of reasons to smile as it brushed aside the scars of the opening game. The tables have turned and now it is advantage India.

Australia is searching for more pressing answers ahead of the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The hosts' desperation is there for everyone to see as David Warner is likely to play the third Test even though he himself has accepted that he is not 100 per cent fit. Will Pucovski may come in as the other opener, but playing his first Test against a potent Indian attack is the toughest of challenges.

Umesh Yadav has headed back home, so India has to make a forced change, and it will be a race to the finish as the Indian side has three options -- T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur, and Navdeep Saini. If the first-class record is to go by, Saini and Thakur seem ahead in the race, but Natarajan can be chosen as the left-arm seamer as he adds a different variety to the attack.

Here's an essential TV guide for the India vs Australia 3rd Test.

1. Match date The third Test will start on January 7, 2021. 2. Match time The match starts at 5 AM IST. 3. Live telecast, streaming details The match will be live on Sony Sports Networks. Live streaming will be on Sony LIV. 4. Probable 11 Australia: David Warner, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon. India: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj.