India Vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Live: Coulter-Nile removes Rohit cheaply, hosts bat with caution

Kolkata, Sep 21: India skipper Virat Kohli won his second consecutive toss in the series and elected to bat against Australia in the second one-day international match here on Thursday (September 21).

Match scorecard

India decided to play with the same playing XI that featured against the Aussies in the opening ODI at Chennai.

Australia, on the other hand, made two changes in their playing eleven by dropping spinner Adam Zampa and all-rounder James Faulkner.

"Taken me 7 years to get there, excited to play my 100th at Eden. Would have batted first too. Hopefully, we can bowl well early and put the pressure on. Two changes; Richardson in for Faulkner, and Agar in for Zampa," said the Australian skipper Steve Smith, who is playing his 100th ODI.

"We're going to bat. Looks a nice and hard wicket, doesn't have a lot of moisture in it. Tends to do a lot more in the night than the day and we have two wrist-spinners too. Was a lot of talk in last few months about the top order but middle and lower order have done the job for us in the last few games. Last game gave us confidence as a side and lifted us," said Virat Kohli.

Match facts

Steve Smith is set to line up for his 100th ODI, becoming the 27th Australian to reach triple figures in the 50-over format.

Virat Kohli suffered his 12th ODI duck in the first match of this series, he averages 47.9 in innings immediately after duck, hitting 76* in his last such innings.

Australia have suffered nine straight away defeats, their worst previous such run was five defeats on the bounce.

This will be just the second time these sides have played an ODI at Eden Gardens, Australia winning that encounter back in 2003 by 37 runs.

India have won back to back games over Australia for the first time since 2013, having lost their six games prior to this run.

Playing XIs:

Australia: David Warner, Hilton Cartwright, Steven Smith(c), Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(wk), Ashton Agar, Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile.

India: Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli(c), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(wk), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.