India vs Australia: I don't like the game going till the last ball, like to finish the game early, says Hardik Pandya

The big-hitting Baroda cricketer displayed his calm demeanour on the cricket pitch and guided his team to a series-clinching win in the three-match series.

India vs Australia, 2nd T20I, Highlights: Hardik Pandya blitz, Natarajan show guide Kohli & Co to series win

The 28-year-old right-handed swashbuckler - who has been in sublime form on this tour - showed he could be the next finisher for Team India. Hardik scored 42 off 22 deliveries and scored 14 runs, including two towering sixes, in the final over to hand India their ninth successive T20I series win.

While talking about his knock and his thought process during the last overs, Hardik said: "I felt (we were) two good hits (away), quite happy (with the performance). More than the six, I wanted to finish the game. I don't like the game going till the last ball, I like to finish the game early. I was just going to whack the ball anyway."

Talking about the change of bat in the final stage of the run chase, Hardik said: "The whole five games, I've been trying to figure out which bat to bat with. I broke the bat with which I was playing for three years. This one looks alright."

Hardik was adjudged the player of the match for his whirlwind knock and while talking about his innings at the post-match presentation said: "It's very simple. I like to look at the scoreboard and play so that I know which bowlers to target. I have been in these situations many times and I learnt from my mistakes in the past.

"My game is always around the confidence which I carry, it has that fine line where I back myself and not become overconfident. I always remember all those times when we chased big totals and it helps. In T20s you actually have more time than you think. If we need 70-80 odd in 30 balls, I don't look at the whole thing and I break it down to 12 balls and focus more on the process than the end result."

Hardik also praised seamer T Natarajan for his brilliant bowling effort and said the left-handed bowler deserved to be awarded the player of the match.

"They were batting really well and we wanted to be positive and special mention to Natarajan as well. I thought he should be the man of the match, because the bowlers struggled here and he had a really good game," he added further.