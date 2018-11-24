India vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Preview, where to watch, squads and more

1. Team Talk: India

India's fielding was sloppy in Melbourne - with wicketkeeperRishabh PantandJasprit Bumrahdropping a catch each - and is one area which will be a priority going into the series-decider, considering the standard set by the current clique of players.

The bowling department would've instilled confidence in skipper Kohli. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2-20) and Khaleel Ahmed(2-39) took four wickets between them whileKuldeep Yadav(1-23) andKrunal Pandya(1-26) too made an impact.

India went in with an unchanged side; Kohli backing all-rounder Pandya over leg-spinnerYuzvendra Chahal. And with the SCG known to be a spinner's wicket, the think-tank might be tempted to retain the same team.

2. Team talk - Australia

Mitchell Starc has replaced injured fast bowler Billy Stanlake in Australia's squad for the series-deciding Twenty20 international against India. "Starc has got so much experience in the limited-overs games ... and we've seen how dominant he can be when he gets it right with the ball," Australia's T20 captain Aaron Finch said on Saturday. "We'll have a look at the wicket this afternoon and discuss the side but coming straight off a Shield game with an eye on the first Test, his preparations will be really good."

3. Telecast

The match will be live on Sony Sports Networks from 1.20 pm and it will also be streamed live on Sony LIV. And those who have no access to TV or fast internet can follow this game through MyKhel Live Blog. We will be up a short while before the toss.

4. Squads: Teams:

India:Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Washington Sundar.

Australia:Aaron Finch (capt), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Ben McDermott, Glenn Maxwell, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.