India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 2 Highlights: Gill, Jadeja help India fight back despite Smith century

At the end of the day's play, India were 96 for 2 and trailed the Aussies by 242 runs. Cheteshwar Pujara (9*) and captain Ajinkya Rahane (5*) will resume batting for the Indians on day three and will have their tasks cut out against a quality Australian pace attack.

Australia began the day's play from 166/2 with two of their best players on the pitch with the hopes of frustrating the tourists and posting a mammoth total on the board, but the tourists had other plans. The Indian bowlers took almost three hours to dismiss the Australian batting attack for 338.

Steve Smith - who was under the scanner for his batting - once again showcased his batting exploits and sent a strong statement by notching up his 27th Test century. The talented right-handed batsman, who was adjudged 'ICC's Test Player of the Decade', displayed his batting prowess and started the new year on a positive note. The exceedingly talented cricketer was looking in sublime touch and was dismissed via run-out courtesy, a direct-hit from Ravindra Jadeja. Smith scored 131 before and helped his team post 338 runs on the board.

Earlier in the day, Marnus Labuschagne (91) fell just nine short of a well deserved century. Labuschagne was the first Australian wicket to perish on day three and it was Ravindra Jadeja who got the breakthrough for the tourists. The left-arm spinner later dismissed Matthew Wade (13), Pat Cummins (0), and Nathan Lyon (0) and emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Indians. The Saurashtra all-rounder also proved why he's highly regarded as one of the best fielders in the world when his direct hit at striker's end proved fatal for dangerous-looking Smith and ended the hosts' innings for 338.

In response, the new opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave India a solid start as they stitched a partnership of 70-runs. Both Rohit and Gill patiently saw the first 15 overs through and laid the foundation for a big score for the Indians. Rohit - is making his comeback in the match after recovering from his hamstring injury and serving the mandatory quarantine - showed a lot of promise. Just when the things seemed good for the hosts, Rohit gave a straight return catch to birthday boy Josh Hazlewood for 26.

Gill - who is playing his second Test - showed glimpses of his brilliance and a future star in the making as he notched up his maiden Test fifty. The 21-year-old stylish batsman from Punjab played some exquisite strokes in his knock but was dismissed for 50 by a beauty from Pat Cummins. The Indians lost both their openers in a gap of 15 runs as the Aussies scripted a comeback in the final session of the day's play.

Later, the seasoned duo of Pujara and Rahane ensured the tourists see the day through without further damage. India reached 96 for two in 45 overs. The Aussies would be looking to break the partnership of Pujara and Rahane early on day three while the tourists would be hoping for a solid knock from their batsmen.