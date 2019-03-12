India vs Australia, 5th ODI: Preview, where to watch, timing, probable xi

1. Team News - India

The Indian batsmen came up with a good effort to post 358 but for once their bowlers failed to deliver as Australia mounted an incredible chase. India had made four changes to the side with Rishabh Pant coming in for rested Dhoni. But Pant had a forgettable match missing couple of stumpings and prompting a review which ended in failure, also inviting the displeasure of captain Virat Kohli. None of the frontline bowlers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah were able to counter the calculative Australian batsmen, partly also because of the heavy dew at night. The conditions will not be too dissimilar at Delhi. Hence, the team management should exert care in selecting the team, especially with uncertainty lingers over Mohammed Shami. The biggest positive will be the sight of Shikhar Dhawan regaining his form after a recent lean patch and will require him to play in the same vein in Kotla, his home turf.

2. Team News - Australia

Had Marcus Stoinis been fit, Australia would not have played Ashton Turner. But the senior batsman's hand injury became a blessing in disguise for them as they found a new hero in Ashton Turner. Now, Aussies will be wondering where to fit Stoinis if he is fit for this match. Pat Cummins was his usual wonderful self picking up five wickets and the effort had a big role in keeping India to 358 as the home side looked for an even bigger total. Though Australia would like a bit heavier contribution from captain and opener Aaron Finch, who showed glimpses of his skills at Ranchi with a polished fifty. They would be hoping to end the tour of India on a winning note after clinching the T20I series earlier. It would be an immense confidence boost to them ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019.

3. Probable XI

INDIA: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal/Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

AUSTRALIA: Aaron Finch (captain), D'Arcy Short, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Andrew Tye, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Nathan Lyon.

4. Where to watch

The match will be aired live from 1:30 PM IST on Star Sports Networks and will be streamed live on HotStar. You can also follow the live updates on Mykhel.