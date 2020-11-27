India vs Australia | Adam Gilchrist apologises to Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini for slip of tongue

India pacer Mohammed Siraj had lost his father in the run-up to the series and Gilchrist attributed to the personal loss to Navdeep Saini by mistake.

However, former Australian wicketkeeper batsman realised his mistake when a fan from India reminded him of that. Gilchrist soon apologised for his error through his Twitter account.

"Yes, thanks @anshu2912. I realize I was mistaken in my mention. Huge apologies for my error, to both @navdeepsaini96 and Mohammed Siraj," Gilchrist wrote in his social media post.

"My father was my biggest support, it's a big loss for me. My father's wish was to see me play for India. My mindset is to fulfill his dream. My father is not here in this world but he is with me all the time," Siraj had told BCCI in a video interview.

"My mom reminded me of my father's dreams. She asked me to stay there and perform well for India and fulfil my father's dream," he had said.