India Vs Australia: Here is the probable India XI for 2nd ODI

Kolkata, Sep 20: Upbeat with a clinical win in the opening one-day international in Chennai, the Indian cricket team would be eyeing to repeat a similar performance against Australia in the second ODI at iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday (September 21).

Team India defeated Australia by 26 runs via Duckworth-Lewis method in the rain-truncated match on Sunday. Recovering from a top-order collapse, Men In Blue posted a competitive 281/7 on the board as half of the side was back to the pavilion for 87.

It was a disciplined bowling effort from the Indians as they restricted Australian batsmen to a 137/9 as the target was revised to 164 from 21 overs.

Virat Kohli and his boys scripted a great comeback and went on winning the match to once again stamped their authority of being a dominant side and their capability of winning the game.

The Australians struggled against India's new spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. Kohli would be hoping them to continue tightening the noose around the Aussies as the series progresses.

Yadav is proving to be a mystery for the Aussies, who had also struggled to pick Chahal's sliders. The visitors were seen taking the help of local wrist spinners to find tricks to counter the Indian bowlers.

After failing badly in the first match, Kohli would be eyeing to improve his batting figures against Aussie bowlers at Eden Gardens.

Team India won't make too much of changes to their side in the second ODI for skipper Kohli would not experiment with the winning combination.

Here's the probable India Playing XI that might come out against Australia at Eden Gardens: