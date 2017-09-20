India Vs Australia: Here is the probable India XI for 2nd ODI

1. Rohit Sharma
The right-handed batsman from Mumbai will be opening the innings for the hosts at Eden Gardens.
This is his favourite venue for he played the mammoth 264-run knock - which is the highest individual total in the 50-over format - against Sri Lanka on this very ground.
Rohit, who featured in 123 ODIs, has been in a sublime form. In the last five matches, he has scored 28, 16, 104, 124* and 54.
The vice-captain of the side would be hoping to make his latest date with Eden Gardens a memorable one.
2. Ajinkya Rahane
The right-handed batsman has been a regular name in the Test squad but his performance has always under scrutiny.
Rahane, who was named the man of the series on the West Indies tour, was dropped from the side in Sri Lanka.
Rahane flopped with the bat in the last two ODIs he has played. The Mumbaikar scored 5 in the last two ODIs but skipper Virat Kohli would give him another opportunity in Kolkata.
3. Virat Kohli
The Indian skipper was dismissed for a duck in the previous game and he would, therefore, be eager to improve his figures.
The 28-year-old was dismissed by Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile in Chennai and fans would want him to settle the score with him in Kolkata.
4. Manish Pandey
The right-handed batsman from Karnataka would definitely be making into the Playing XI on Thursday.
Pandey understands the pitch at Eden Gardens well for he plays for IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the same venue.
The 27-year-old too was dismissed for naught in Chennai and he would be eager to improve his performance in Kolkata.
Pandey has slammed just a single ODI century, which came against Aussies.
5. Kedar Jadhav
The diminutive middle-order batsman from Pune threw his wicket away in the previous game after getting to a decent start.
The team would be hoping Jadhav doesn't repeat the same mistake and utilise the opportunity well against Australia at Eden Gardens.
6. MS Dhoni
The former India captain is the most experienced player in the side. The 36-year-old would once again be donning the wicketkeeper's gloves at Kolkata and giving those necessary tips to spinners from behind the stumps apart from strengthening the team's middle-order.
His knock of 88-ball 79 in the previous game ensured India post a competitive total after a rare batting collapse early on.
Dhoni's presence at the crease resulted in the hosts playing full 50 overs. Aussies would, therefore, be vary of the legendary cricketer.
7. Hardik Pandya
The right-handed flamboyant batsman and his aggressive batting made the difference for India in the first ODI.
Pandya's career-best 83 off 66 balls gave India the momentum they needed after the top order collapsed like a castle of cards.
The Baroda all-rounder plundered three consecutive sixes in an over from Zampa and brought the momentum back in India's grip.
He along with Dhoni put up a partnership of 118 runs for the sixth wicket after India lost 5 wickets in a flurry. He will also be acting as the first change seamer in the side.
8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar
The senior India pacer would be leading hosts' pace battery in Kolkata as well and if the conditions are overcast and swing friendly then Bhuvneshwar would be more dangerous for the opposition.
The UP-lad is slowly improving as a good lower-order batsman that he proved in the previous game as well.
9. Kuldeep Yadav
The chinaman spinner was a mystery to the Australian batsmen as they struggled to score against him. Barring Glenn Maxwell, no other Australian batsman could trouble the young wrist spinner.
Yadav bowls at an economy of 4.24, that would encourage any captain to field him.
10. Yuzvendra Chahal
The leg-spinner was the pick of the bowlers for India in the previous ODI against Aussies as he picked up 3 wickets.
The wrist spinner would once again pose threat to the Australians with his spin at slow Kolkata track.
11. Jasprit Bumrah
The young pacer has played just 22 ODIs so far but has already established himself as one of the most dangerous pacers in the world due to his ability to hit bouncers at will. He will be the second pacer in the side.