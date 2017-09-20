Cricket
India Vs Australia: Here is the probable India XI for 2nd ODI

Kolkata, Sep 20: Upbeat with a clinical win in the opening one-day international in Chennai, the Indian cricket team would be eyeing to repeat a similar performance against Australia in the second ODI at iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday (September 21).

Team India defeated Australia by 26 runs via Duckworth-Lewis method in the rain-truncated match on Sunday. Recovering from a top-order collapse, Men In Blue posted a competitive 281/7 on the board as half of the side was back to the pavilion for 87.

It was a disciplined bowling effort from the Indians as they restricted Australian batsmen to a 137/9 as the target was revised to 164 from 21 overs.

Virat Kohli and his boys scripted a great comeback and went on winning the match to once again stamped their authority of being a dominant side and their capability of winning the game.

The Australians struggled against India's new spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. Kohli would be hoping them to continue tightening the noose around the Aussies as the series progresses.

Yadav is proving to be a mystery for the Aussies, who had also struggled to pick Chahal's sliders. The visitors were seen taking the help of local wrist spinners to find tricks to counter the Indian bowlers.

After failing badly in the first match, Kohli would be eyeing to improve his batting figures against Aussie bowlers at Eden Gardens.

Team India won't make too much of changes to their side in the second ODI for skipper Kohli would not experiment with the winning combination.

Here's the probable India Playing XI that might come out against Australia at Eden Gardens:

1. Rohit Sharma

The right-handed batsman from Mumbai will be opening the innings for the hosts at Eden Gardens.

This is his favourite venue for he played the mammoth 264-run knock - which is the highest individual total in the 50-over format - against Sri Lanka on this very ground.

Rohit, who featured in 123 ODIs, has been in a sublime form. In the last five matches, he has scored 28, 16, 104, 124* and 54.

The vice-captain of the side would be hoping to make his latest date with Eden Gardens a memorable one.

2. Ajinkya Rahane

The right-handed batsman has been a regular name in the Test squad but his performance has always under scrutiny.

Rahane, who was named the man of the series on the West Indies tour, was dropped from the side in Sri Lanka.

Rahane flopped with the bat in the last two ODIs he has played. The Mumbaikar scored 5 in the last two ODIs but skipper Virat Kohli would give him another opportunity in Kolkata.

3. Virat Kohli

The Indian skipper was dismissed for a duck in the previous game and he would, therefore, be eager to improve his figures.

The 28-year-old was dismissed by Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile in Chennai and fans would want him to settle the score with him in Kolkata.

4. Manish Pandey

The right-handed batsman from Karnataka would definitely be making into the Playing XI on Thursday.

Pandey understands the pitch at Eden Gardens well for he plays for IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the same venue.

The 27-year-old too was dismissed for naught in Chennai and he would be eager to improve his performance in Kolkata.

Pandey has slammed just a single ODI century, which came against Aussies.

5. Kedar Jadhav

The diminutive middle-order batsman from Pune threw his wicket away in the previous game after getting to a decent start.

The team would be hoping Jadhav doesn't repeat the same mistake and utilise the opportunity well against Australia at Eden Gardens.

6. MS Dhoni

The former India captain is the most experienced player in the side. The 36-year-old would once again be donning the wicketkeeper's gloves at Kolkata and giving those necessary tips to spinners from behind the stumps apart from strengthening the team's middle-order.

His knock of 88-ball 79 in the previous game ensured India post a competitive total after a rare batting collapse early on.

Dhoni's presence at the crease resulted in the hosts playing full 50 overs. Aussies would, therefore, be vary of the legendary cricketer.

7. Hardik Pandya

The right-handed flamboyant batsman and his aggressive batting made the difference for India in the first ODI.

Pandya's career-best 83 off 66 balls gave India the momentum they needed after the top order collapsed like a castle of cards.

The Baroda all-rounder plundered three consecutive sixes in an over from Zampa and brought the momentum back in India's grip.

He along with Dhoni put up a partnership of 118 runs for the sixth wicket after India lost 5 wickets in a flurry. He will also be acting as the first change seamer in the side.

8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The senior India pacer would be leading hosts' pace battery in Kolkata as well and if the conditions are overcast and swing friendly then Bhuvneshwar would be more dangerous for the opposition.

The UP-lad is slowly improving as a good lower-order batsman that he proved in the previous game as well.

9. Kuldeep Yadav

The chinaman spinner was a mystery to the Australian batsmen as they struggled to score against him. Barring Glenn Maxwell, no other Australian batsman could trouble the young wrist spinner.

Yadav bowls at an economy of 4.24, that would encourage any captain to field him.

10. Yuzvendra Chahal

The leg-spinner was the pick of the bowlers for India in the previous ODI against Aussies as he picked up 3 wickets.

The wrist spinner would once again pose threat to the Australians with his spin at slow Kolkata track.

11. Jasprit Bumrah

The young pacer has played just 22 ODIs so far but has already established himself as one of the most dangerous pacers in the world due to his ability to hit bouncers at will. He will be the second pacer in the side.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 20, 2017, 16:00 [IST]
