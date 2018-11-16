India Vs Australia: India cricketers chill out at airport before leaving for Australia - See Pics

Mumbai, Nov 16: Team India departed for Australia on Friday (November 16), eyeing their maiden Test series win Down Under.

The Virat Kohli-led team set for the Australian shores for a gruelling tour, which will see them play four matches in whites, three ODIs, and as many T20 Internationals.

India tour of Australia: Full Schedule

Various members of the team took to Tweeter to share their feelings ahead of their departure. Even the BCCI took to Twitter to share some candid photos of the players as they waited for their flight.

While some were seen playing games, rest enjoyed each other's company and some others posed for selfies with their fans.

At the pre-departure press conference on Thursday, captain Kohli emphasised on the need for the batsman to step up.

Head coach Ravi Shastri categorically said that there won't be any chopping and changing in the ODI team from now with just 13 games remaining before the World Cup.

Experts and former players are seeing this tour as India's best bet to defeat Australia in Tests as the hosts will be without their two key batsman, Steve Smith and David Warner, who are facing a year-long ban for their involvement in ball tampering scandal in South Africa.

Here are the images before Team India boarded the flight to Australia:

