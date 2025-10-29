India vs Australia Live Streaming 1st T20I: Where to Watch IND vs AUS in India, UK and USA Online?

The stage is set for an electrifying showdown in Canberra as Australia and India renew their rivalry in the first T20I of the five-match series on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at the picturesque Manuka Oval.
The encounter marks the return of T20 international action between the two cricketing powerhouses after more than 16 months - their previous face-off coming in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, where India emerged victorious to lift the trophy.
Australia, playing at home, will look to build on their recent purple patch across formats. The hosts have been in impressive touch in T20 cricket, winning four of their last five outings. Josh Hazlewood has been the standout performer with the ball, maintaining remarkable accuracy and rhythm, while captain Mitchell Marsh leads a well-balanced unit brimming with confidence.
Power hitters like Travis Head, Matt Short, and Josh Inglis add further depth and explosiveness to the batting order, making Australia a formidable side in their own conditions.
For India, the series represents an opportunity to continue their winning momentum after clinching the Asia Cup T20 title, where they triumphed over arch-rivals Pakistan in the final. The squad bears a familiar look, with Nitish Kumar Reddy being the sole new inclusion from the continental tournament. Under Suryakumar Yadav's leadership, India will rely on their blend of seasoned campaigners and exciting young talents to make an impact early in the series.
Both
teams
come
into
the
contest
riding
high
on
confidence,
making
this
clash
a
highly
anticipated
one.
Australia's
home
advantage
and
recent
form
will
test
India's
adaptability,
while
the
Men
in
Blue
will
aim
to
reaffirm
their
supremacy
in
the
shortest
format.
As the cricketing spotlight shifts to Canberra, fans can expect a gripping battle between two evenly matched teams - a perfect start to what promises to be an enthralling T20 series between two of the best sides in world cricket.
India
The India vs Australia 1st T20I match will be telecast on Star Sports Network on TV and on the JioHotstar app from 1:45 PM IST.
Pakistan
The India vs Australia 1st T20I match will be telecast on Ten Sports from 1:15 pm Pakistan time, while the live streaming will be available on Tapmad app and website.
Bangladesh
The India vs Australia 1st T20I match will be live streamed via Toffee app from 2:15 pm Bangladesh time.
United Kingdom
The India vs Australia 1st T20I match will be telecast on TNT Sports from 8:15 am BST and live streaming on Discovery+ in the United Kingdom on Wednesday.
USA
The India vs Australia 1st T20I match can be watched via Willow TV network from 4:15 AM ET / 1:15 am PT (Wednesday) in USA.
