India Vs Australia: MS Dhoni to be rested for 4th and 5th ODI, confirms Sanjay Bangar

India's batting coach Sanjay Bangar confirmed after the third ODI between India and Australia concluded in Ranchi, that the tourists won by a margin of 32 runs.

Australia beat India in 3rd ODI

Dhoni played in front of a packed Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) International Stadium in Ranchi, which also happens to be his home ground. The 37-year-old couldn't make the game special, which many felt could very well be the cricketer's final international match in front of his home crowd, as he was dismissed for 26.

He scored a match-winning fifty in the first ODI while dismissed for a golden duck in the second one-dayer.

In Dhoni's absence, young Rishabh Pant would perform the wicketkeeping duties in the remaining games as team management looks to give some match practice to the 21-year-old cricketer ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019.

India captain Virat Kohli after losing the match told during the post-match presentation ceremony that a few players would be given match practice in the remaining two games.

"We will have a few changes in the next couple of games. We have to figure out what those changes are. But the idea is to go out there and win matches and take a lot of pride in winning games for the country. That mindset will not change. We will have a few new faces and they will have to make the most of their chances because there is a World Cup coming and everyone wants to be on that flight," Kohli told during the post-match presentation.

India will now face the Australians in Mohali on Sunday (March 10) and the fifth and final ODI between the two teams will be played in New Delhi on March 13.

India might also have to rest Bengal pacer Mohammed Shami, who suffered an injury scare during the Ranchi ODI. Shami didn't look a hundred per cent fit after getting injured despite making his return to the field. Shami might make way for Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the remaining two games.