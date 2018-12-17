India Vs Australia: Prithvi Shaw ruled out of series, Mayank Agarwal called as a replacement

Karnataka opener Mayank Agarwal has been called up as a replacement to the Shaw - who rolled over his knee during the practice game against Cricket Australia XI.

Baroda all-rounder Hardik Pandya will also be flying to Australia to join his team ahead of the Melbourne Test, starting December 26.

An official BCCI release confirmed about the development and said, "Opening batsman Prithvi Shaw, who had suffered a left ankle injury while attempting a catch in the practice game against CA XI has been ruled out of the ongoing Test series against Australia. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mayank Agarwal as his replacement."

"The selectors have also added all-rounder Hardik Pandya to India's squad for the third and fourth Test to be played in Melbourne and Sydney respectively," added the BCCI release.

India badly missed the services of 18-year-old opener Shaw as regular openers KL Rahul and Murali Vijay are going through a lean patch. In the first two matches in Australia Vijay has scored 11, 18, 0, and 20 while KL Rahul has scored 2, 44, 2, and 0 in four innings so far.

Considering the poor form both the Indian openers are going through and Shaw being ruled out of the remainder of the series one now feels that 27-year-old Agarwal would now get an opportunity to make his international debut.

India are staring at an imminent defeat in the ongoing Perth Test as they were 112/5 at stumps on the fourth day of the second Test. With Rahul, Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane are all back into the pavilion, India's last recognised batting pair of Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant are present into the middle. They will begin India's innings on the final day as Australian bowlers would be looking to get the remaining wickets and level the series.

India's squad for the 3rd and 4th Test against Australia: Virat Kohli (captain), Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Parthiv Patel (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal.