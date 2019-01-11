India Vs Australia: Probable India XI for 1st ODI in Sydney

1. Rohit Sharma

The Hitman has joined the squad after skipping the Sydney Test to be with his wife and newly-born daughter. Rohit Sharma - who is ranked No. 2 in the ODIs - will be looking to get to scoring runs in 2019.

Rohit was in sublime touch in the limited-overs format in 2018 and team would be hoping the Mumbaikar carries his form.

2. Shikhar Dhawan

The left-handed batsman from Delhi will be playing international cricket after a gap of a month. Dhawan last played for India in the T20I series against Aussies before going on a break as he's not a part of the Test side.

The southpaw would be opening the innings for India in the first ODI and must be aiming to start 2019 on a positive note.

3. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is ranked No. 1 in the ODIs and would be looking to live up to the reputation in the three-match series.

India are going to play 13 ODIs before the ICC World Cup 2019 and Kohli remaining in his prime form is very important. Kohli would be eyeing to lead the side from the front and start their ODI campaign in 2019 on a winning note.

4. Ambati Rayudu

The Hyderabad batsman will be coming in to bat at No. 4. The right-handed batsman has joined the side after a gap of a couple of months as he's only a part of the ODI squad. Rayudu would be looking to get some runs to his name in Australia and justify his selection right.

5. Kedar Jadhav

The right-handed batsman like other ODI specialists will be playing after a gap of more than two months. Jadhav, who is touring Australia for the first time with the national team, will bat at No. 5.

The Pune cricketer would also perform the part-time bowling duties.

6. MS Dhoni

The 37-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman is another white-ball specialist who will be in action after a gap of two months.

The former India captain didn't have a memorable 2018 in the international format as he hardly played a knock matching his standards.

The team management would be hoping Dhoni gets his mojo back in the series and plays those crucial knocks down the order. His vast experience will also impact the team in the middle at crucial stages.

7. Ravindra Jadeja

With the suspense over Hardik Pandya's availability in the series, Ravindra Jadeja might perform the all-rounder's duties. He would team up with chinaman Kuldeep Yadav in the spin department to trouble the Aussie batsmen.

Jadeja has been in good form lately and would be eager to continue his exploits in Tests to the ODIs.

8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be leading the pace attack in Sydney. One more wicket will be his 100th in One-Day Internationals.

However, his bowling average of 64.4 against Australia is significantly greater than he has recorded against any other opponent. The UP speedster - who was warming up the benches during the Test series would be eager to perform.

9. Kuldeep Yadav

The left-arm wrist spinner returned with a five-wicket haul in the final Test match between India and Australia played at this very ground.

Kuldeep would, therefore, be hoping for another dominating performance at the SCG when the two teams lock horns in the series opener.

10. Khaleel Ahmed

The left-arm pacer has played just six ODIs so far but has left his mark and must be eager to continue his impressive show with the white-ball. Khaleel bowled well in the T20I series against Australia as well.

11. Mohammed Shami

The senior Bengal pacer, who had an impressive Test series against Aussies, might be included in the side for the ODI series against Australia.

In the absence of Bumrah, the pace department would heavily depend on Bhuvneshwar Kumar, thus, Shami would look to shoulder the responsibility in the ODIs.