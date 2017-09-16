India Vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja replaces injured Axar Patel for first three ODIs

New Delhi, Sep 16: India spinner Ravindra Jadeja has replaced injured Axar Patel for the first three one-day internationals (ODIs) against Australia, starting Sunday (September 17).

"Left-arm spinner Axar Patel has sprained his left ankle during a practice session and has been advised rest. BCCI medical team is monitoring his recovery," said a BCCI release on Saturday (September 16).

The southpaw all-rounder from Gujarat was part of India's limited-overs squad against Sri Lanka and was rewarded for the good performance in the island nation. While Jadeja, who is ranked second in Tests, was snubbed by the selection committee.

Jadeja hasn't had good performances in the ODIs in the recent past and many felt it was the reason why the selectors stuck to young wrist spinners i.e. Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel.

However, it will be interesting to see if Jadeja gets a spot in the final playing eleven against Aussies in the opening game because both Chahal and Yadav delivered so far.

India and Australia will begin their campaign at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in the first ODI.