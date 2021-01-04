India vs Australia: Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya also violated bio-bubble protocols in Australia: Report

As per a report published in the Sydney Morning Herald, India captain Virat Kohli and all-rounder Hardik Pandya also violated the Covid-19 protocols when they visited a shopping mall. The news daily claimed Kohli and Pandya visited a baby shop in Sydney in early December and that the pair breached the biosecurity protocols by not wearing masks inside the store. A store named 'Baby Village' in Sydney shared pictures of the star India cricketers visiting the shop.

The report further claimed that "a week or so later in Adelaide", a group of Indian players visited an eatery Waffle and Coffee with a "couple of them going inside to order before they all sat down at a table outside".

According to the report, the "players who went inside should have been wearing a mask, according to the protocols."

Earlier on Saturday (January 2), a huge controversy kicked-off when Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini visited a restaurant in Melbourne and breached the bio-secure bubble put in place. The images of the five Indian players - shared by an enthusiastic Indian cricket fan in Melbourne - started doing the rounds on social media. The BCCI and Cricket Australia quickly put up an enquiry to check if the players in question flouted the norms. All the five players were put in isolation from the rest of the squad as a precautionary measure.

Later on Monday, the BCCI confirmed that all the players, including the five - who were put in isolation - along with the support staff tested COVID-19 negative.

The team has arrived in Sydney where they'll face Australia in the third Test, starting January 7.