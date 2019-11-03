India Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: Masterful Rahim, bowlers shine as visitors create history in Delhi - As it happened

New Delhi, November 3: Bangladesh created history to claim their first-ever Twenty20 International win by defeating India by 7 wickets in the first T20I at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium on Sunday (November 3) and went 1-0 up in three-match series.
Having restricted India to a below-par 148/6 in 20 overs, senior Bangladesh batsmen showed great composure and skill as they overhauled the total for the loss of just three wickets.
In the smog-hit series-opener, Indians were outclassed by their opponents in every department of the game. The Rohit Sharma-led side yet again failed to post a decent total on the board batting first and ended up losing the match by a comprehensive margin.
Barring Yuzvendra Chahal, Indian bowler could pose any challenge to the Bangladeshi batsmen in what looked like an easy run chase in the end. Mushfiqur Rahim was awarded the man of the match for his unbeaten knock of 60 off 43 deliveries. Senior opener Soumya Sarkar (39) also made a valuable contribution with the bat as he forged crucial partnerships with Mohammad Naim (26) and Rahim.
Before the start of the match, questions were being raised over the reason behind hosting the match in Delhi at a time when the national capital is battling post-Diwali air pollution but now the attitude of Indian batsmen would be questioned.
There were no demons in the wicket but none of the Indian batsmen could play a substantial knock as the hosts settled for a below-par 148 for six after being invited to bat first by visiting captain Mahmudullah Riyad.
Here's how the 1st T20I match panned out:
VVS Laxman congratulates Bangladesh for their historic maiden T20I win over India.
Mushfiqur Rahim | Man of the Match | 60*(43): When we were playing in front of a huge crowd, and when the team needs it, nothing like playing an innings like that. Nothing like beating India in India, so this means a lot to me. Soumya and I had a chat, and we thought of dragging the game deep, and any of the quicks could have been targeted for 15-20 in an over because the spinners got a lot of assistance so it was hard to hit them. Naim also played really well at the start. I'm trying my best to evolve as a cricketer, and I will try to perform in each and every game for Bangladesh.
Mahmudullah | Bangaldesh captain: I think it was all based on how we started. The bowlers did a great job, everyone chipped in. I think we fielded really well and that gave us momentum going into our batting. I think captaincy is made easy because of the boys who have performed really well. I know the Fizz is one of our key bowlers but I think the other bowlers were needed according to the conditions. Mushy was really good and Soumya had a good partnership with him. I think Naim deserves a mention as well. He played really well on debut.
Rohit Sharma | India captain: Not to take credit away from Bangladesh. They put us under pressure right from the start when we were batting. It was a defendable score, and we made mistakes on the field. The guys are a bit inexperienced, and they can learn from that, perhaps not make them the next time. The reviews were a mistake from our side, not to talk about it at least, and the first ball he played on the back foot, we thought it was going down leg, and the next one on the front foot, but we forgot how short he is! We weren't up to the mark on the field, but batting-wise I think we put up a competitive score. Chahal was always welcomed into this format. He's crucial to this team, and he showed how important he is in the middle overs, when the batsmen are set. He completely understands what he needs to execute, and that makes it a little easier for the captain as well.
Soumya Sarkar: We are all happy as it our first T20I win against India. 140 was a good total and they bowled well, but we managed to get over the line. We were not nervous. We were cool, calm and positive of chasing the target down. We miss Tamim and Shakib but the rest of the XI had a positive mindset.
SIX!! Captain Mahmudullah hits the winning shot as Bangladesh hammer India by 7 wickets and creates history. Take 1-0 lead in the three-match series. This is Bangladesh's first T20I win over India.
Four, Four! Four back-to-back boundaries from Mushfiqur and Bangladesh need just 4 more runs to win this match.
Four! Mushfiqur hits Khaleel for consecutive boundary and reaches his fifty. Excellent batting from the senior-most batsman.
Four! Khaleel Ahmed bowls an easy delivery to Mushfiqur and the batsman gets a boundary.
Four! Mahmudullah gets a boundary on the final delivery of Chahal's over. Bangladesh need 22 from 12 balls, pressure on Indian bowlers.
Four! Krunal Pandya puts down a sitter in the deep and the ball goes outside the boundary, Mushfiqur Rahim gets a reprieve at a crucial time.
Wicket! Slower-one from Khaleel and Soumya Sarkar (39) chops it on to the stumps. 9 runs came from Khaleel's over. Bangladesh - 114/3 in 17 overs.
SIX!! Short-pitched delivery from Khaleel and Mushfiqur Rahim welcomes him with a maximum over fine-leg.
Bangladesh 105/2 after 16 overs. 50-run partnership between Sarkar and Rahim. They need 44 off 24 balls.
100 up for Bangladesh for the loss of just 2 wickets. They have batted well by not losing too many wickets in the run chase.
After 14 overs, Bangladesh reach 94/2. Senior batsmen Soumya Sarkar and Mushfiqur Rahim are into the middle for the visitors.
9 runs conceded by Chahal from his third over. He has been unlucky tonight as India didn't review on a couple of occasions off his bowling. India 78/2 in 12 overs.
Four! Seasoned campaigner Mushfiqur Rahim sweeps Yuzvendra Chahal and gets a boundary towards mid-wicket. He's going to be key for Bangladesh in this run chase.
Four! Mushfiqur sweeps Krunal and gets a boundary.
Review lost! Rohit goes upstairs to appeal Soumya Sarkar's caught behind. Replays showed there was no contact between bat and ball. Bangladesh are 62/2 after 10 overs.
Four! Mushfiqur Rahim reverse sweeps Krunal Pandya and gets a boundary.
Wicket! Dangerous Naim (26) mistimes Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhawan takes a well-judged catch in the deep. Chahal ends the threatening partnership in his first over. Bangladesh - 54/2 in 7.5 overs.
Khaleel leaks 8 runs from his first over of the innings. Bangladesh reach 53/1 in 7 overs. They need 96 runs off 78 deliveries to win this match.
Four! Captain Rohit introduces Khaleel Ahmed in the attack and gets hit by Sarkar with a boundary.
13 runs leaked by Sundar from that over and Bangladesh reach 45/1 after 6 overs. The partnership between Naim (25*) and Sarkar (12*) is worth 37 off 31 deliveries.
Four! Naim gets an edge off Sundar and gets a welcome boundary. The partnership between him and Sarkar is worth 37.
SIX!! Soumya Sarkar reverse sweeps Sundar for a maximum to put some pressure on the off-spinner.
12 runs leaked by Deepak Chahar from his third over. Bangladesh reach 32/1 in 5 overs.
SIX!! Mohammad Naim welcomes Deepak Chahar with a maximum in his third over.
Just 4 runs conceded by Washington Sundar from his second over and Bangladesh are 20/1 after 4 overs.
Just three singles came from Deepak Chahar' second over. Bangladesh are 16/1 in 3 overs.
Just 4 runs came from Washington Sundar's first over of the innings. Bangladesh 13/1 after 2 overs.
Wicket! Litton Das (4) has been dismissed by Deepak Chahar in the first over. Bangladesh 8/1 in 0.5 overs.
2nd Innings! Litton Das and Soumya Sarkar are into the middle to begin run chase for Bangladesh.
SIX!! Krunal Pandya pulls it for a maximum and ends India's innings with a flurry. 30 runs came in the last 12 deliveries. India - 148/6 in 20 overs. Bangladesh need 149 to win.
SIX!! Sundar times it to perfection and the ball sails over the bowler's head for a maximum.
SIX!! Washington Sundar hits Shafiul Islam over mid-wicket for a maximum. 14 runs came from the final over. India - 132/6 in 19 overs.
Four! Krunal Pandya guides the short-pitched delivery towards fine third man and gets a boundary.
Wicket! Rishabh Pant (27) goes for a biggie off Shafiul and fails to connect it well. Naim takes a simple catch at long-on. India - 120/6 in 18.2 overs.
Four! Rishabh Pant gets a boundary off Al-Amin
After 17 overs, India are 110/5. Three more overs are remaining in this Indian inning.
Wicket! Superb return catch from Afif and Shivam Dube fails to impress in his debut innings as he departs for 1. India - 102/5 in 16 overs.
Wicket! Shikhar Dhawan (41) is run out as Mushfiqur remains alert behind the stumps. Poor running from Rishabh Pant and that cost Shikhar his wicket. India lose another set batsman at the wrong time. India - 95/4 in 14.5 overs.
SIX!! Shikhar Dhawan walks down the track and hammers the ball straight over bowler's head for a maximum.
Just a couple of singles conceded by Afif Hussain and India reach 85/3 after 14 overs. The spinners have kept things really tight for Indian batsmen. Dhawan-Pant will have to do the bulk of scoring to ensure a respectable total.
Wicket! Aminul Islam gets his second wicket of the match as he gets rid of dangerous looking Shreyas Iyer for 22. Naim takes a well-judged catch in the deep. India - 70/3 in 10.2 overs.
SIX!! Second maximum of the Indian innings and once again came from Shreyas Iyer's bat. It was bowled into the slot and dispatched into the stands above bowler's head. India - 60/2 after 9 overs.
Four! Fifty comes up for India with a boundary from Shikhar's bat off Soumya Sarkar.
SIX!! First maximum of the Indian innings and it came from the bat of Shreyas Iyer over long-off. India - 44/2 after 7 overs.
Soft dismissal! Aminul Islam strikes in his first over itself as he gets KL Rahul (15) caught at covers by Mahmudullah. India - 36/2 in 6.3 overs.
Just 6 runs came from the final over of the powerplay. India - 35/1 after 6 overs.
Four! KL Rahul plays a brilliant pull shot off Shafiul Islam and gets a boundary. Explicit shot.
Four! Plenty of room from Mustafizur Rahman and Shikhar Dhawan guides the ball towards off-side for a boundary. India 29/1 in 5 overs. But this has still been a positive start for the tourists as Indians didn't get a steady start in the powerplay.
Rohit became the most capped male Indian cricketer in T20I.
6 runs came from that over bowled by Shafiul. India reach 19/1 after 3 overs.
Four! KL Rahul plays a brilliant cut shot towards gully region and gets a boundary off Shafiul. First boundary for the right-handed batsman.
Just two singles came from that Al Amin over. India - 12/1 after 2 overs.
Wicket! Shafiul Islam strikes on the final ball of the first over. He traps Rohit Sharma (9) in front and the umpire raises his finger. Rohit review, but in vain as it turns out to be Umpire's Call. India - 10/1 after 1st over.
Four! Rohit Sharma & India get off the mark with a boundary.
1st Innings! Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are into the middle to start India's batting. Shafiul Islam starts with the new ball for Bangladesh.
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Krunal Pandya, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed
Rohit Sharma: We would have bowled first as well considering dew factor here. Our record chasing is good as well. The pitch looks slightly sticky, we need to assess and see what will be a fighting score. This gives us an opportunity to test out few players from the domestic circuit. It's their best chance to grab the opportunity. We are trying to stick with the same combination. Two medium pacers and Shivam is the all-rounder that gives us the balance.
Pitch report: Looks a very hard Kotla wicket, no big cracks or dryness on the track. There's a hint of green tinge too, hence the ball will come on to the bat nicely. Don't think the spinners will get much help from this wicket, reckons Sunny G. Chasing would be an ideal option with the dew factor coming in, he further adds.
After being rechristened to Arun Jaitley Stadium, this is the first international match at the iconic Feroz Shah Kotla.
Match referee will make an inspection around 6:15 pm.
The pollution levels have dropped at the stadium.
Harbhajan Singh isn't happy with the air quality in Delhi.
Welcome to the live blog of the first T20I match between India and Bangladesh. A lot was being said about the AQI and smog in Delhi but the latest pictures from the stadium show that the visibility is just fine and the match would be held without any trouble. However, the players might feel uneasiness for the quality of the air in the national capital is severe.
