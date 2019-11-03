India Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: Masterful Rahim, bowlers shine as visitors create history in Delhi - As it happened

New Delhi, November 3: Bangladesh created history to claim their first-ever Twenty20 International win by defeating India by 7 wickets in the first T20I at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium on Sunday (November 3) and went 1-0 up in three-match series.

Having restricted India to a below-par 148/6 in 20 overs, senior Bangladesh batsmen showed great composure and skill as they overhauled the total for the loss of just three wickets.

In the smog-hit series-opener, Indians were outclassed by their opponents in every department of the game. The Rohit Sharma-led side yet again failed to post a decent total on the board batting first and ended up losing the match by a comprehensive margin.

Barring Yuzvendra Chahal, Indian bowler could pose any challenge to the Bangladeshi batsmen in what looked like an easy run chase in the end. Mushfiqur Rahim was awarded the man of the match for his unbeaten knock of 60 off 43 deliveries. Senior opener Soumya Sarkar (39) also made a valuable contribution with the bat as he forged crucial partnerships with Mohammad Naim (26) and Rahim.

Before the start of the match, questions were being raised over the reason behind hosting the match in Delhi at a time when the national capital is battling post-Diwali air pollution but now the attitude of Indian batsmen would be questioned.

There were no demons in the wicket but none of the Indian batsmen could play a substantial knock as the hosts settled for a below-par 148 for six after being invited to bat first by visiting captain Mahmudullah Riyad.

Here's how the 1st T20I match panned out: