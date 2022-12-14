India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: 'Fortunate' Shreyas Iyer gets bowled but zing bails doesn't fall

The incident happened during the first Test between Bangladesh and India on the opening day of the match when India batter Shreyas Iyer remained not out despite the stumps getting disturbed.

Shreyas Iyer riding on his luck

The drama unfolded on the fifth ball of the 84th over of the Indian innings batting when Iyer missed the ball from Bangladesh's quick Ebadot Hossain. The ball was nipping back and the batter got stuck on the crease and got a bottom edge as he failed to bring his bat on time to defend it. The ball hit the off-stump and the zing bail light-up but it didn't fall and leave its groove.

Bangladesh side was shocked

The Bangladesh camp broke into celebration thinking Iyer - who was batting on 75 and shared a century stand with his partner Cheteshwar Pujara - was dismissed. They were shocked to see that the bail - which was replaced a few minutes ago - didn't fall.

The fielding side looked a little animated as they were toiling hard to break the partnership. Even Iyer - who had the fortune in his favour - seemed to agree with the fielding side and gestured that he would have walked towards the pavilion had the bail fallen down.

Iyer - who walked into the middle to bat at number five - revived his team after the visitors lost four wickets inside 30 overs. Iyer joined Pujara in the middle and had a big task at hand to steady the ship and remove his team from a precarious situation.

At the end of the play on day 1, India posted 278 for the loss of six wickets in 90 overs. Pujara (90) and Axar Patel (14) were the two wickets which Team India lost at the stroke of stumps. Pujara shared a stand of 139 runs with Iyer before getting clean-bowled by in-form Taijul Islam in the 85th over. While Patel was trapped in front by Mehidy Hasan Miraz on the final ball of the day's play.

Earlier in the day, India captain KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bat first against Shakib Al Hasan and his band. India were off to a disastrous start as they lost three big wickets in the morning session.

Shubman Gill (20), KL Rahul (22) and Virat Kohli (1) fell in quick succession and left their team in the lurch as the scorecard read 48 for 3. Later, Pant played a counter-attacking knock of 46 off 45 balls and shared a vital 63-run stand with Pujara for the fourth wicket to revive his side.