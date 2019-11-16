Cricket
India pacers Shami, Umesh, Ishant reveal their secret of success after wrecking Bangladesh in the first Test

By
India pacers' secret of success

Indore, November 16: Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav combined to take 14 wickets to fire India to a big innings and 130 runs over Bangladesh in the first Test at the Holkar Stadium here on Saturday (November 16).

It was another terrific display by Indian pacers after they bagged 26 wickets in the series against South Africa. And Ishant, Shami and Umesh revealed why they are so successful. Listen to them.

1. Mohammed Shami

"We have a lot of fun together. We push each other. We try to enjoy each other's success. The team management has given us freedom. I have been empowered by the skipper and the coach. I bowl alongside Ishant and Umesh as well and that makes it easier for me. I focus on my length and I have been able to execute it well," said Shami.

2. Ishant Sharma

"I am not treated as a senior, we don't have anything like that in this team. We always enjoy each other's success, speak with each other and try and share our plans. I have played quite a lot, I'm 31 and indeed the bowling is taking a toll on my body, but I'm enjoying it, trying out different variations. Shami has played with the pink ball, need to ask him for a few tips on how to bowl with it," said Ishant.

3. Umesh Yadav

"I learnt from my father in my childhood to be strong physically. He made me run a lot. We know our strengths as a bowling unit. We try to take wickets with the new ball and make it easier for spinners. My batting coach and skipper tell me to enjoy my batting. Kohli told me to bat quickly and I try to deliver whatever is expected of me by the team," said Umesh.

4. Virat Kohli on bowling unit

"The team is playing really well. The fast bowlers are at the top of their game. It's a dream bowling combination for any skipper to have at the disposal. Even the slip fielders are ready as they know the ball can come to them on any ball. The numbers and the records are there for everyone to see and our focus is to take the Indian cricket higher. The motivation and the intent is right up there," said Kohli.

Story first published: Saturday, November 16, 2019, 16:23 [IST]
