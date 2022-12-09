India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Shreyas Iyer (82 off 102 balls) was the top-scorer for the visitors in the run chase. His consistency has been one of the highlights of 2022 and the Mumbaikar seems to have consolidated his position at No. 4 in the 50-overs format.

Rohit (51* off 28 balls) and Axar Patel (56 off 56) slammed fifties but failed to help their team cross the winning line, giving the hosts an unassailable 2-nil lead. Rohit - who injured his hand during fielding - has been ruled out from the final game. KL Rahul will be leading the team in his stead.

Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan's bats haven't been able to live up to the expectations, putting the middle-order under pressure early in the innings.

Bangladesh bowling led by in-form all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz (2/45), Ebadat Hossain (3/46) and Shakib Al Hasan (2/39) troubled the Men in Blue in the chase.

The Indian bowling once again came under scrutiny for its inability to pick up wickets in the middle overs and allowed the visitors to script a comeback despite being on the backfoot at one stage when they were 69/6 in the 19th over.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (100) and Mahmudullah (77) stitched a massive 148-run stand for the seventh wicket to help their team post a sizeable total.

For India, Washington Sundar took three wickets from his ten overs and conceded at an economy of 3.5. Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik claimed two wickets each.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, will look to stick to the winning combination from the second ODI.

Now, let's take a look at India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI squads, possible playing 11s, dream11 fantasy picks and match predictions:

Squads:

India: KL Rahul (captain, wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh: Litton Kumer Das (captain), Anamul Hague Bijoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Afif Hossain, Yasir All Chowdhury, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmud Ullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shoriful Islam.

Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.

Bangladesh: Litton Das (captain), Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadat Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafzur Rahman.

Dream11 Teams:

Team 1:

Wicket-keeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Liton Das, Mahmudullah.

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Ebadat Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Captain: Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Vice-Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Team 2:

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Afif Hossain, Litton Das

All-rounders: Washington Sundar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Umran Malik

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

VC: Washington Sundar