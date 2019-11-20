India vs Bangladesh, Day-Night Test: Pink Balls hand-stitched to help reverse swing: BCCI Official

Since India's first ever pink ball Test match announcement was made, the burning question has remained about the amount of reverse swing the SG ball can produce.

The pink ball is well known to aid conventional swing more rather than it reverses because of the extra lacquer used to make sure the ball is easily sighted under lights.

With the likes of Mohammed Shami, who is known to use the reverse swing as one of their most potent weapons, a BCCI official has said the pink balls for the Day-Night Test have been hand stitched to ensure that the ball aids reverse swing.

"The pinks balls prepared have all been hand stitched as that increases the chances of the ball aiding reverse swing. Shouldn't be a problem to get the pink cherry to reverse," the official revealed to IANS.

Like India, this will also be the first ever Day and Night Test match for Bangladesh. So, both teams were handed the SG pink balls in Indore during the first Test. And the players from both teams had more time to practice under lights after the first Test ended in just three days.

