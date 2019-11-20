Cricket
India vs Bangladesh, Day-Night Test: Pink Balls hand-stitched to help reverse swing: BCCI Official

Pink SG Ball (Image Courtesy: BCCI)
Bengaluru, November 20: India are all set to play their maiden Day-Night Test against Bangladesh at the historic Eden Gardens in Kolkata from November 22.

Since India's first ever pink ball Test match announcement was made, the burning question has remained about the amount of reverse swing the SG ball can produce.

The pink ball is well known to aid conventional swing more rather than it reverses because of the extra lacquer used to make sure the ball is easily sighted under lights.

India Vs Bangladesh Day-Night Test at Eden Gardens: All you need to know about India's first-ever Pink-Ball Test

With the likes of Mohammed Shami, who is known to use the reverse swing as one of their most potent weapons, a BCCI official has said the pink balls for the Day-Night Test have been hand stitched to ensure that the ball aids reverse swing.

"The pinks balls prepared have all been hand stitched as that increases the chances of the ball aiding reverse swing. Shouldn't be a problem to get the pink cherry to reverse," the official revealed to IANS.

Like India, this will also be the first ever Day and Night Test match for Bangladesh. So, both teams were handed the SG pink balls in Indore during the first Test. And the players from both teams had more time to practice under lights after the first Test ended in just three days.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Story first published: Wednesday, November 20, 2019, 15:00 [IST]
