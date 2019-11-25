India vs Bangladesh: From Virat Kohli to Ishant Sharma, how Indian players performed in the series

1. Mayank Agarwal - 8/10

The opener made his second career double hundred in the first Test at Indore and broke several records. He went out early in the second Test at Kolkata but he has showed signs of consistency in the last month and half and that will please the management.

2. Rohit Sharma - 3/10

After a brilliant beginning as opener in red ball cricket in the series against South Africa, Rohit experienced a down time against Bangladesh making just 4 and 21. But he did effect a couple of fine catches in the slip cordon.

3. Cheteshwar Pujara - 5/10

Pujara might be looking back at the series with mixed emotions. He made 54 and 55 in two Tests and showed signs of coming back to his best. But on the flip side, Pujara could not convert those fifties into hundred.

4. Virat Kohli - 8/10

As a captain and as a batsman, Kohli did well in the series. Of course, he got out for a nought in the first Test at Indore but made a fighting hundred at Kolkata, the first by an Indian batsman in Day-Night Test. As skipper too, Kohli was on the money.

5. Ajinkya Rahane - 6/10

Rahane made two fifties in the series - 86 at Indore and 51 at Eden Gardens - but he could not convert any one of them into a hundred and that would wrankle him. And his catching at slips too was well below par for someone who usually maintains high standards.

6. Ravindra Jadeja - 5/10

Jadeja made a fifty at Indore but did not contribute much with the bat at Kolkata. He did not pick up a wicket either in the series and rarely used at Eden Gardens.

7. Wriddhiman Saha - 6/10

Saha was not required with the bat much in the series but his glove work was exemplary. His keeping was just excellent in the Eden Test where the Pink Ball moved quite a bit even after passing the batsman.

8. R Ashwin - 6/10

Ashwin picked up five wickets in the first Test at Indore but was rarely used in the second Test. At Kolkata, he could have had a wicket had Ajinkya Rahane not spilled a catch at slip. But Ashwin managed to stay afloat despite not bowling in the first innings at Kolkata.

9. Ishant Sharma - 9/10

The strapping pacer took 12 wickets from two Tests to emerge India's second highest wicket taker, his second good series this year after the one against Windies away from home. He use of Pink Ball was just brilliant that left Bangladesh batsmen dazed in both the innings.

10. Umesh Yadav - 9/10

Umesh Yadav played this series because Jasprit Bumrah was injured. But Yadav exploited the chance to the hilt and emerged with 12 wickets from the series, most by an Indian bowler along with Ishant Sharma. He has given a pleasant headache to the team management as Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar too are on the verge of return.

11. Mohammed Shami - 8/10

Shami was hostile and picked up 9 wickets. In Kolkata, he hit Liton Das and Naeem Hasan and made them substituted which in a away made the job of other pacers a bit more easy. He had a four-wicket haul in Indore.