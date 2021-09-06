India vs England 4th Test 2021: Man of The Match, Stats & Records, Post Match Presentation, Highlights

Stats & Records

#India on Day 5 of Tests in 2021:

Batting: 831 runs at 39.57 runs per wicket

Bowling: 20 wickets at 12.65 runs per wicket

#India two Test victories at the Oval, London:

50 years, 13 days apart!

24 Aug 1971: India won by 4 wickets

6 Sep 2021: India won by 157 runs

#Visiting sides winning Test matches at Lord's and the Oval in the same series:

Australia (5) 1930, 1948, 1972, 2001, 2015

WI (4) 1950, 1973, 1984, 1988

Pakistan (3) 1992, 1996, 2016

NZ (1) 1999

SA (1) 2012

India (1) 2021

#India's Away Test victories after being dismissed for a total of 200 or less batting first in the match:

187/10 beat SA at Wanderers 2018 by 63 runs

191/10 beat Eng at The Oval 2021 by 157 runs

200/10 beat WI at Kingston 2006 by 49 runs

#It's only the third time in an away series that India have won the very next Test after suffering an innings defeat

in Sri Lanka in 2008

in South Africa in 2010

in England in 2021

#Before this Test, no side batting first had ever won at the Oval after conceding a lead of 50 runs (*excluding 2006 Test that Pak forfeited).

#Biggest first innings deficits overcome by India to win an away Test:

182 v Aus, MCG 1981 (won by 59 runs)

131 v WI, Port-of-Spain 1976 (won by 6 wickets)

99 v Eng, The Oval 2021 (won by 157 runs)

#This is only the second instance of India winning more than one match in a Test series in England. The only other time this happened was in 1986 under Kapil Dev.

#Joe Root in the series:

vs other bowlers: 530 runs / 4 dismissals (avg 132.50)

vs Shardul Thakur: 34 runs / 2 dismissals (avg 17.00)

#Rohit Sharma's Player of the Match Awards in Test:

-On debut v WI at Kolkata(2013)

-First time when he opened in Tests v SA at Visakhapatnam(2019)

-First time he hit a double hundred v SA at Ranchi(2019)

-First time he hit a ton away from home v Eng at The Oval (2021)

#Shardul Thakur's performance in the match: 117 runs (two fifties) & three wickets

#Jasprit Bumrah became the fastest Indian pacer to 100 Test wickets in 24 Tests.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, the winning captain: Well, I think the best thing about both the games has been the character the team has shown. We are not looking to survive in this game, we are here to win. Really proud of the character the team has shown. I said at Lord's as well, I am proud of the character shown by the team, this is amongst the top three bowling performances I have witnessed as India captain.

(On flat pitch) It's quite relative what you call flat. The conditions were hot and we knew were in with an opportunity when Jadeja was bowling into the rough. The bowlers were good with the reverse swing today. We believed we could get all 10 wickets, we had the belief.

(On Bumrah's spell) As soon as the ball started reversing, Bumrah said give me the ball. He bowled that spell and swung the game in our favour with those two huge wickets.

(On Rohit & Shardul's batting) Rohit's innings was fantastic. What Shardul has done in this game stands out. His two fifties deflated the opposition. I think he batted well in both the innings.

Joe Root

Joe Root, the losing captain: It's frustrating, I thought we'll get something from the game today, we had an opportunity of winning a Test match. The opening partnership was outstanding, credit to India, they got the ball to reverse.

(On Bumrah's spell) I thought Bumrah's spell was the real turning point of the game. From our side, we'll have to look at other areas where we missed opportunities, maybe we should have made more of an advantage with the first-innings lead and should have taken the chances that were offered. We always look to get better, he's (on Bumrah) a superb bowler and at times we need to be realistic and accept that he bowled really well, that was world-class bowling.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, player of the match: I wanted to be on the field as much as I could. That hundred was special. We know how important was the second innings. Virat just mentioned the effort from the batsmen, and as a unit, it was really important. It's my first overseas hundred. Really glad that I could get the team into an important position. The three-figure mark wasn't in my mind, we knew the pressure on the batting unit so we kept our heads down and batted the situation.

Once we got the lead, we just wanted to put pressure on the bowlers. I try to contribute for the team, it's important for me. I know the importance of opening the innings. I am glad I could make it count. It's always important to embrace the challenge, it's not going to be easy.

(On preparation) Back in Durham we had time off to look at our training and technique and after the World Test Championship final we had 20-25 days, that was a real game-changer.

(On his injury and availability for next Test) Looks good at the moment, the message from the physio is that we got to assess every minute.