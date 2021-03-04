India vs England, 4th Test: Day 1 report: Hosts in command after Axar Patel scalps four wickets

England were bundled out for 205 after skipper Joe Root won the toss and decided to bat first. At stumps, India's score read 24/1 with Rohit (8) and Pujara (15) at the crease -- trailing the visitors by 181 runs in the first innings.

After a disappointing show with the bat, England got off to a flying start with the ball as James Anderson struck with the third ball of the innings. The pace spearhead trapped Gill (0) in front of the stumps as India lost a wicket with no run on the board. But Rohit and Pujara ensured that was the end of the visitors' joy on the day as they played out the remaining 11.3 overs without losing any wicket.

Earlier, Axar Patel hogged the limelight with his four-wicket haul while R Ashwin scalped three as England was bundled out for 205. While it was Mohammad Siraj who picked the all-important wicket of Root in the first session, Ashwin broke the deadlock in the third session as he dismissed Ollie Pope.

Pope's wicket sparked a collapse from which England couldn't really recover. The visitors went down from 166/5 to 205 all out within 14.3 overs, losing half of their side for 39 runs as Axar struck twice in one over. Ashwin dismissed Pope a few minutes into the third session.

Pope got unlucky as the inside edge hit the back pad and popped to short-leg fielder Shubman Gill. India's senior off-spinner then dismissed Ben Foakes in the 66th over to reduce the visitors to 170/7. Minutes later Axar dismissed Daniel Lawrence and Dominic Bess to leave England reeling at 189/9.

It looked as the visiting side would get bundled out soon, but Jack Leach and James Anderson took England over the 200-run mark.