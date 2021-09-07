India vs England 5th Test: Hosts add Jos Buttler, Jack Leach to 16-man squad for Manchester match

Lancashire wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler returned to the squad following the birth of his daughter during the fourth Test at the Kia Oval, a match that he missed. Somerset spinner Jack Leach has also been added to the squad for the final Test of the series.

Batsman Sam Billings, who was included in the fourth Test squad, has returned to Kent to resume his county duties.

India had beaten England at the Oval by 157 runs to take a 2-1 series lead which is unassailable. England needs to win the Manchester Test to draw level and avoid a series defeat at home.

Meanwhile, England captain Joe Root said it was frustrating to lose 10 wickets in a day.

"It's been frustrating to lose 10 wickets. But, I think, actually, where the game is lost - where we could really stamp out authority on things was earlier in the game. I think we should have gotten a bigger lead the first time around.

"It would have been nice to have another 100 runs, actually. And then we're looking at a very different game. We have got to be a little bit more ruthless with those first innings runs and with our catches, although some of them were extremely difficult.

"But it has to be said, at the same time, you give chances and half-chances to world-class players and they take them. We have seen that throughout this game," Root said during a virtual press conference

"It's disappointing, frustrating, especially turning up today with the opportunity to go and win a Test match. To be bowled out is hard to take for the lads in the changing room. Also, we'll look at how we responded from Lord's and the performance we put in at Headingley. We're going to look to do exactly the same at Old Trafford," he added.

With the conditions good enough for batting, England openers got the hosts off to a decent start, with both scoring fifties, however, Shardul came into the attack and got rid of Rory Burns in his first over of day 5. Shardul who was part of the Indian quartet in scoring more than 50 runs in the second innings, also dazzled with the ball as he sent back Joe Root to the pavilion later.

"We had to earn the right to get ourselves in a position to dictate terms. It was always going to have to be the case that we needed wickets in hand. We certainly set things up nicely.

"Going into lunch it would have been nice to be only one down. It was more if we got into a position near tea where we had wickets in hand then we could have definitely looked to put our foot on the gas and put India under pressure.

"You know when there are wickets in hand you always feel like you can score quickly. India would have probably had to be a little more defensive with some of their fields and they would have had that in the back of their mind that we could chase them down," said Root after the Oval Test.

England Men's Fifth Test Squad: Joe Root (Yorkshire, Captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Haseeb Hameed (Nottinghamshire), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Jack Leach (Somerset), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Craig Overton (Somerset), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).