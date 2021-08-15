India vs England: Deepti Sharma rings in fourth day's play at Lord's

"A pleasure to welcome @Deepti_Sharma06 to ring the five-minute bell at Lord's this morning #Love Lord's #ENGvIND," tweeted Lord's Cricket Ground through their official handle along with Deepti's picture.

The custom of ringing bell to start a day's proceedings was started by the MCC in 2007. The 23-year-old Deepti, a left-handed batter and a right-arm off-break bowler, has played 116 internationals across three formats.

The Agra-born cricketer is also currently playing in the inaugural edition of the 'The Hundred'.