India vs England: Familiarity with Test venues will help us do well this time, says Murali Vijay

In an interview with DNA, the 34-year-old stylish batsman said this current Indian side is capable of winning Tests abroad and he's never going to be happy if they don't succeed overseas.

India and England will be engaged in a tough five-Test series, starting August 1. Four of the five Test venues - Lord's, Trent Bridge, The Ageas Bowl and The Oval - are the same as the last tour in 2014.

When asked if the familiarity of the venues help the players, the Tamil Nadu batsman said, "Hundred per cent. It is a big thing in any facet of life. The first time, you see anything, you are going to find it new. The second time, you will be handling it much better. The same thing applies in sports as well. If you know the stadium, you are comfortable with the dressing room, the feel is always with you. It's good."

The Chennai-born cricketer was part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2018 season but the right-handed batsman got to play just one game. The batsman revealed he utilised the time with CSK to prepare for the England series instead of getting frustrated.

"Yes, generally I asked questions to players who played in England for many years, pick their brain, acquire their knowledge, like how they handled themselves in certain situations. It was good to have Michael Hussey (former Australian batsman) as the batting consultant. And, he is a good friend of mine, he is like my brother. It has been a nice time with him, and others as well. We had a good set of people around us so that the team was always happy," he added.

Vijay's performance in India's previous overseas tour i.e. South Africa was a tad disappointing as the opener could only manage to score 102 runs from 3 Tests and averaged a paltry 17. Vijay doesn't seem happy with his effort against Proteas and wishes to change it in England where he slammed a ton in the first Test in 2014.

"I am never going to be happy if we don't win the series abroad. So, that's there at the back of my head. At the same time, I am not too desperate as well. I know this bunch of people can do special things abroad. We had an opportunity in South Africa, and we were so close. If it was a five-Test series, it would have been so close, I guess. We could have tested them even more. It was a good memory for us to take forward and be a better team in England."

Asked what positives he could take to England from South Africa tour, the cricketer - who's fondly called 'monk' - said, "Definitely not the pitches. I can take memories of us fighting it out in the middle when you know you are finding it uncomfortable as a team. I thought we did really well. Hardik (Pandya) played a brilliant knock in Cape Town. There were knocks from Virat (Kohli) and myself that could have turned the second Test match, but I got out and things went apart. Basically, those small moments, which I want to improve as a person and as a team."

Team India, however, face an opening conundrum as Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul are the contenders for the top spot. It remains to be seen who will get a chance to open the innings in the first Test at Edgbaston.