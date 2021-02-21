India vs England: Half-asleep Rahul Tewatia received India call-up news from Haryana teammate Yuzvendra Chahal

The youngsters were rewarded for their stupendous performances in the IPL 2020. Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, all-rounder Axar Patel and pacer Bhuvneswar Kumar also returned to a fresh-looking squad.

India vs England 2021: In-form Pant earns T20 recall

The selectors named a 19-man squad for the series starting March 12 in Ahmedabad with an aim to try out new faces such as Kishan, Yadav and Tewatia in a World Cup year. All three had a stellar IPL though Yadav has formed the backbone of Mumbai Indians' batting over the years.

Tewatia, who plays for Rajasthan Royals and Haryana, had smashed West Indian Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in an over in the IPL last year to pull off a stunning win for his team.

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ishan Kishan hammers 173 off 94 balls; Jharkhand post tournament highest 422

Interestingly, Tewatia, who is busy playing the Vijay Hazare tournament for Haryana, didn't even know about getting his maiden India call-up. In fact, it was his state teammate and India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal - who broke the news to him on the phone as the former departed to bed early in his hotel room.

"Tera Indian Team mein selection hogaya hai," (You have been picked for India) is how Chahal informed him. Tewatia thought he was playing a prank. The leg-spinner only believed Chahal, when he showed him the news feed on his phone.

India vs England 2021: Feeling is surreal - Suryakumar Yadav reacts to maiden international call-up

"When Yuzi bhai (Chahal) informed me, my first reaction was that he must be joking. I never thought I would get picked now. Mohit (Sharma) bhaiya also came to my room to inform me," Tewatia informed The Indian Express.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai cricketer Suryakumar - who was overlooked for the limited-overs matches in Australia late last year despite a fine IPL 2020, leaving many in the Indian cricket fraternity surprised - described his feeling as 'surreal'.

"The feeling is surreal," tweeted Surya along with his picture at the DY Patil Stadium. The 30-year-old Mumbai batsman, who has been a constant performer in the IPL for his franchise Mumbai Indians and also in the domestic circuit, was rewarded for his performances.