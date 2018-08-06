India Vs England: Jasprit Bumrah doubtful for Lord's Test - Reports

As per a report in Cricketnext, the right-arm pacer is yet to fully recover from the fractured thumb which he had suffered during the first game of the tour of the UK, which came against Ireland on June 27.

The Gujarat-born pacer was later ruled out of the limited-overs series against England but the selectors named him in the Test squad for the first three Tests as the selectors expected him to be fit by the end of the first Test and will be available from the second game.

Bumrah's availability might come as a setback to the Indian side as they must be hoping to add more teeth to their pace attack after going 1-0 down in the series.

Indian bowlers managed to get 20 wickets against England in the first Test match at Edgbaston but their pace bowling didn't seem as lethal as one would have thought it to be.

The Indian pace trio of Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma failed to reap the benefits of the opening session on day one and later gave enough opportunities to the opposition batsmen to settle down.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin emerged as a pick of the bowlers for India in the first innings as the pacers, barring Mohammed Shami, looked ineffective. However, the team management would hardly make any changes with the pace department as they came back strongly in the second innings at Birmingham.