India vs England: Liam Livingstone makes his ODI debut; know more about the England debutant

The 27-year-old right-handed batsman was included in England's playing eleven as a replacement to skipper Eoin Morgan. Morgan has been ruled out of the remaining two ODIs against India after he split the webbing between his right thumb and index finger while fielding in the first ODI.

Morgan went through a fielding drill at the start of training at the MCA Stadium on Thursday (March 25) and afterwards declared himself unfit. Morgan said: "I had the hand re-dressed before the start of training today but it quickly became apparent that I found myself protecting the injury and getting into the wrong positions to catch the ball.

"There's nowhere to hide on the field in international cricket these days, especially in limited-over formats so it didn't require any great thought to make myself unavailable. "It was a freak injury and it's extremely frustrating but there's nothing I can do about it. It's now just a case of letting the cut heal. I have every confidence in Jos and the rest of the squad coping without me."

Livingstone, who earned a reputation for himself for his brilliant batting performances in the last two editions of the Big Bash League (BBL) with the Perth Scorchers, made his T20I debut for England in 2017. The right-handed batsman has played just two T20Is in his career.

He is the first player to score a triple century in an organised limited-overs match and later make his men's ODI debut. He scored 350(138) for Nantwich in the 2015 Royal London National Club Championship.

Livingstone represents the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals. He was bought by the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2019 player's auction. Livingstone was released by the Jaipur-based franchise ahead of IPL 2020 auction and was once again purchased in the IPL 2021 by the same franchise. Livingstone has only played four IPL games and scored 71 runs.

He has also played for Karachi Kings (2019) and Peshawar Zalmi (2020) in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Talking about Livingstone, England and Rajasthan Royals' all-rounder Ben Stokes said: "He's been very impressive in training. Obviously watching him go about his game and how it's developed from when first came in, he's progressed as a batsman. He's a very dangerous player.

"He's one of those guys that won't let the occasion get on top of him if he had that opportunity. He's a fearless cricketer. He's got the type of attitude we want to be involved in our set-up going forward. He'll embrace the opportunity and the situation."