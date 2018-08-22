India Vs England: Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari get maiden Test call-up; Vijay, Kuldeep axed

Veteran opener Murali Vijay was axed after a disastrous show in the first two Tests while chinaman Kuldeep Yadav made way for an additional batsman as a third spinner is not required in the seamer-friendly English conditions. This move might make it difficult for Vijay to make his comeback into the squad as the Tamil Nadu opener's overseas performance became a major concern for the team management.

Vijay’s ouster rather interesting..somewhat disappointing.

Scored a ton vs AFG. Two back to back tons vs SL at home.

Everyone failed (except Kohli) in SA and the first Two Tests here. Don’t know how he gets back for Aus...end of a career? Hope not. #EngvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 22, 2018

Vijay bagged a 'pair' against England at the Lord's and scored 20 and 6 in Birmingham. With Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul putting up a much-improved show, the axe was always looming large on the 34-year-old Tamil Nadu opener.

#TeamIndia for the last two Tests against England, India A squad for four-day matches announced.



Prithvi Shaw and Hanuma Vihari included in India's 18-man squad; Shreyas Iyer to lead India A.



Full details here - https://t.co/inudPXJGa8 pic.twitter.com/YFxoxchDEz — BCCI (@BCCI) August 22, 2018

Also, his form outside the sub-continent has been wretched for some time now even though he has a decent average of 39.33 across 59 Test matches. He has scored 3933 runs with 12 hundreds. There is a fair chance that Vijay has played his last Test at the Lord's.

The 18-year-old Prithvi, who had captained India U-19 to World Cup triumph earlier this year, is set to be rewarded for his consistent show in the first-class arena.

Prithvi has scored 1418 runs in 14 first-class games with an average of 56.72 and seven centuries. He was one of the star performers along with Vihari and Mayank Agarwal during India A team's recent tour of the UK.

My tweet of 5 days ago. Vijay out, @PrithviShaw and Hanuma Vihari make the cut, Dhawan on notice. Mayank Agarwal loses out as Karthik survives, but as second wicket-keeper now. Sadly Kuldeep Yadav, toast of side in T20s & ODIS, axed as bowling attack now well settled https://t.co/MAm6lWa1Bd — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 22, 2018

He scored 188 in a first-class game against West Indies A in Beckenham and recently scored 136 against South Africa A in Bengaluru. Vihari, a member of the 2012 U-19 World Cup team, has been a consistent scorer in Ranji Trophy and has also done well for India A in recent times.

It is learnt that the Indian team management and the selectors feel that an extra batsman in these conditions won't be of any harm. Vihari enjoys a phenomenal average of nearly 60 in 63 first-class games with 5142 runs and 15 hundreds to his credit. His game is cut out for the longest format with good defensive technique.

Indian team for 4th and 5th Test against England announced.



Virat Kohli (C), Dhawan, Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Pujara, Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ashwin, Jadeja, Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Shami, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Karun Nair, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hanuma Vihari pic.twitter.com/bICu1ef9Co — BCCI (@BCCI) August 22, 2018

During the tour of UK, he scored 147 in a List A game against West Indies A. He also had a half-century in a four-day 'Test' against the same opponents. Recently, he also scored 54 and 148 in the two 'Tests' against South Africa A side at home.

Mayank Agarwal ignored:

However, Agarwal who had a decent run in the last domestic season and during the India A games has once again been ignored by the selectors. The right-handed batsman from Karnataka slammed three tons on India A tour of England and also struck a double century against South Africa A.

Was expecting either Gurbani or Siraj to be picked for Thakur. Well, that didn’t happen. Good luck to Prithvi and Vihari. Feel for Mayank Agarwal. Couldn’t have done more to get a call up... #EngvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 22, 2018

The fourth Test will be played at Southampton from August 30 while the fifth match will start at the Oval in London from September 7.

The Squad (for 4th and 5th Test): Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, K L Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Karun Nair, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Hanuma Vihari.

