India Vs England: Probable India XI for 3rd Test at Nottingham

1. Murali Vijay

The Tamil Nadu batsman departed for a pair in Lord's Test and India were dealt with a huge blow without even putting any runs on the board.

The team relies heavily upon the right-handed batsman to get to a solid start but the right-handed batsman has scored 20, 6, 0,0 in the four innings in England.

Opening has been a major concern for India and Vijay - who was considered as the most dependable batsman on the tour - will have to raise his bar and help India get to a solid start.

2. KL Rahul

Like Vijay, the Karnataka batsman's effort with the bat turned out to be a damp squib at Lord's. He replaced out of form Shikhar Dhawan in the second Test as the opener but India lost both their openers cheaply.

He scored 8 and 10 in the second Test match and left India reeling. The cricketer would once again open the innings with Vijay but the young and talented batsman would have to show some resistance.

3. Cheteshwar Pujara

The Saurashtra batsman and Team India's regular at No. 3 was brought back into the side in the second Test match. If he was unlucky to have been run out in the first Test match, Pujara was perhaps the only batsman who showed some resilience in the second innings.

He played 87 deliveries in the second innings - most by the Indians in the match - and made the English bowlers work hard for his wickets.

However, Pujara too didn't last long as India's batting unit collapsed.

Pujara has spent the last few months playing English County and is considered the most suitable batman for the series in terms of preparation and technique. But like others, he too will have to show more grit and determination against a seething pace attack led brilliantly by swing king James Anderson.

4. Virat Kohli

If the India captain was the lone bright star for the tourists in the previous game, Kohli too failed and as a result, the much-vaunted Indian batting line up came crashing.

Kohli was clearly the best batsman in the first game from both the sides but in the second Test, the skipper couldn't act as a shield.

All eyes once again will be on the right-handed batsman from Delhi who slipped to No. 2 in Tests rankings. Kohli is doing almost everything right in his capacity to help India but failed to get any help from the other side.

5. Ajinkya Rahane

Kohli's deputy has been going through a lean patch with the bat and it was Rahane's poor show hasn't slammed a fifty in the last 9 innings and these are worrying signs for the Indian Team.

Before the start of the series, many felt that Rahane's form will be crucial to India's success in England. If Rahane plays well India's chances of doing well would increase.

6. Dinesh Karthik or Rishabh Pant

Dinesh Karthik - the wicket-keeper batsman didn't have a good outing in the last two games. The Tamil Nadu stumper came under sharp fire after back-to-back failed efforts with the bat and many felt that he must make way for young Rishabh Pant.

However, it remains to be seen if skipper Virat Kohli shows his faith in Karthik or hands over the debut cap to Pant.

If given a chance, Karthik must be eager to improve his game in the third Test and justify his selection.

7. R Ashwin

The senior spinner's performance in the Edgbaston Test and at Lord's has been a positive for India. Before the start of the series, many doubted his credentials as a batsman and bowler both and wondered if the off-spinner is going to be as lethal he's in the sub-continent.

However, Ashwin impressed all with his variations and spin and earned the wicket of England opener Alastair Cook early in both the innings of the Birmingham Test. However, in the Lord's Test, he wasn't of much use as a bowler as the pitch hardly assisted him.

8. Hardik Pandya

There are mixed reactions about the performance of Hardik Pandya in the first two games. The Baroda fast-bowling all-rounder didn't impress with his bowling and batting exploits.

Pandya showed a lot of resilience and patience to keep his wicket intact in the second innings of the first Test, but he once again failed in the second Test. He would feature in India's playing XI at Trent Bridge but the skipper will have to specify him his role.

9. Kuldeep Yadav/Ishant Sharma

Kuldeep Yadav was given an opportunity in the second Test match but that was the biggest blunder which Indian team management did on a pacy Lord's track.

The young chinaman was rendered ineffective in that game and India felt the absence of an extra pacer. If the conditions at Trent Bridge are going to be spin friendly, then Kuldeep might get to feature in playing XI again.

Ishant Sharma

The Delhi speedster was the pick of the Indian bowlers in the second innings as he returned with a fifer (5/51) at Edgbaston. Ishant too spent a lot of time playing county cricket and his experience paid off. So, it will be interesting to see if he gets to play.

10. Mohammed Shami

The Bengal pacer has been struggling with his form in England. He rattled England's middle order in first test Test and remained wicketless in the second innings. Shami was ineffective in the second Test and failed to reap the benefits of the new ball.

Like Ishant, Shami too bowled well but failed to mount pressure over England batsman consistently and their haywire bowling gave the host batsmen a chance to settle.

11. Jasprit Bumrah

The young speedster was unfit for the first two games and India missed his services in the second Test match. Bumrah might have played just three Test matches but his accuracy and ability to bowl yorkers at will would come in pretty handy in the English conditions.