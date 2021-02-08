India vs England: R Ashwin becomes first spinner in 114 years to take a wicket on the first ball of an innings

The Tamil Nadu off-spinner got the wicket of England opener Rory Burns on the first ball of the visitor's second innings to achieve the rare feat at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

After India were bundled out for 337 in the first innings on day four of the opening Test against England, captain Virat Kohli handed the new ball to Ashwin - who has been one of the best new-ball bowlers for India in red-ball cricket in the recent years. The right-arm spinner - who is playing at his home ground - struck immediately to give the tourists their first setback in their second innings.

Burns got a thick inside-edge off Ashwin as the ball deflected towards leg slip and an alert Ajinkya Rahane took a sharp catch to send the batsman back to the pavilion for a golden duck.

Ashwin thus became only the third spinner in the history of Test cricket to have picked up a wicket on the very first ball of an innings.

Bobby Peel (England) was the first spinner to do so in 1888 while Bert Vogler (South Africa) was the second tweaker to pick up a wicket on the first delivery of the innings in 1907. Ashwin achieved the rare feat after a gap of 114 years to enter the illustrious club.

Meanwhile, Ashwin went on picking up his Test career's 28th five-wicket haul as he finished with 6/61 in the second innings and helped his team bundle the English team out for 178. He also dismissed Dominic Sibley (16), Ben Stokes (7), Dom Bess (25), Jofra Archer (5) and Jimmy Anderson (0) as the tourists were folded for in 46.3 overs.

Ashwin also picked up 3 wickets in the first innings of the Chepauk Test and finished the match with nine wickets to his name. Also, the off-spinner became the second-highest wicket-taker in 75 Tests. Sri Lankan pace legend Muttiah Muralitharan picked up 420 wickets in 75 Tests while Ashwin is the second on the list with 386 wickets.