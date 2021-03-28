India vs England: Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan become fourth successful batting pair in ODIs

After being put into bat, the Indian opening pair put up an opening stand of 103 off just 91 deliveries to set India up for a strong total. With the 103-run stand on Sunday, the opening pair of Rohit and Dhawan notched up their 17th-century stand.

Rohit and Dhawan partnership is right up their with the legendary pair of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly. Ganguly and Tendulkar over the period of 1992 to 2007 have 26 100-run ODI partnerships to their name. On the list of highest partnership runs Rohit and Dhawan are placed fourth, while Ganguly and Tendulkar top the list.

Kohli and Rohit are placed a rung above the Rohit and Dhawan pair as they have shared 18 100-run partnerships between themselves over the period of 2010-2021.

Rohit and Dhawan’s 17th ODI century stand came up in 112 innings over the period of 2011-2021. Earlier, England won the toss and elected to bowl first in the final ODI. The final match of the three-match ODI series is the decider after England won the second ODI. The Indian openers handed India a strong start with a century stand.

Here’s a list of the most 100+ run partnerships in ODIs:

Partners Span 100 S Ganguly, S Tendulkar (IND) 1992-2007 26 TM Dilshan, KC Sangakkara (SL) 2000-2015 20 Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (IND) 2010-2021 18 Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma (IND) 2011-2021 17 Adam Gilchrist, ML Hayden (AUS) 2000-2008 16 DP Jayawardene, KC Sangakkara (SL) 2000-2015 15 MS Atapattu, ST Jayasuriya (SL) 1996-2007 14 LP Taylor, K Williamson (NZ) 2010-2019 14 V Sehwag, S Tendulkar (IND) 2001-2012 13 J Bairstow, J Roy (ENG) 2015-2021 13