India vs England: Virat Kohli's decision to prefer Sundar, Nadeem over Kuldeep Yadav baffles Twitterati

India captain Virat Kohli lost the toss and stunned all when he announced India's playing eleven against Joe Root and band. Kohli shocked all by including Jharkhand spinner Shahbaz Nadeem in the playing eleven. Nadeem along with spin spearhead Ravichandran Ashwin and local boy Washington Sundar will be up against the England batting attack at the Chepauk. It was no less than good luck for Nadeem as he was immediately included in the playing eleven and got to play his second Test.

While chinaman Kuldeep Yadav was once again overlooked and the move came as a surprise to many for the Uttar Pradesh cricketer has been eagerly waiting for an opportunity in the red-ball cricket. Kuldeep was part of the Indian side on Aussie tour as well but the left-arm spinner kept warming the benches Down Under even as R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja missed matches.

India’s most successful new ball bowler is introduced. Let’s get going. Also...on the playing XI....What is Kuldeep supposed to do?? Can’t play when Ash-Jadeja are there. Won’t play even when Jadeja isn’t there and India’s playing at home. When does he play? 🤔 #IndvEng — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 5, 2021

Just two years ago, Kuldeep Yadav was touted as India's first choice spinner in Tests. Now, he's battling to stay afloat. But he needn't look too far for inspiration. Ashwin & Pant too fought back from periods of self doubt. Stay strong Kuldeep! — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 5, 2021

England wins an important toss but now they need to capitalise on this advantage. Happy for Shahbaz Nadeem who gets another Test match just at the eleventh hour but sad for Kuldeep Yadav who again misses out. #INDvENG #ChennaiTest pic.twitter.com/Thogp75lbZ — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) February 5, 2021

Clearly, England's struggle against Embuldeniya has prompted the selection of Shahbaz Nadeem, a fine, vastly experienced finger spinner. But I wonder what this means for Kuldeep. Clearly the team management doesn't rate him too high at thr moment — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 5, 2021

Got to feel for Kuldeep Yadav. Played just 5 games last IPL, lost his place in the white-ball teams, didn't get a game in Australia and continues to warm the bench today. He's a much, much better bowler than that. Hope the team management handles him well. #INDvENG — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) February 5, 2021

Gabba - Net bowler gets added to squad & plays ahead of Kuldeep.



Chepauk - Stand-by bowler gets into the squad & plays ahead of Kuldeep.



Looks like the think tank doesn’t have confidence in Kuldeep. If so, at least he shd be released so that he can play domestic crkt #INDvENG — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) February 5, 2021

#INDvENG

*Kuldeep Yadav fails to make it to playing 11 in Chennai Test*



Kuldeep:- pic.twitter.com/kitLr0p6l8 — Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) February 5, 2021

Earlier in the day, the BCCI announced that spin bowling all-rounder Axar Patel has been ruled out of the match after complaining of pain in his left knee. Left-arm spinner Nadeem and Rajasthan leg-spinner Deepak Chahar have been included in the main squad from the list of standby players.

"Axar Patel has been ruled out of the first Paytm Test against England. The all-rounder complained of pain in his left knee during Team India's optional training session on Thursday," BCCI secretary Jay Shah stated in a press release.

"He is being monitored by the BCCI Medical Team and while his detailed reports are awaited, he will not be available for selection for the opening match," Shah further stated. Axar was picked as a replacement for star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who is recovering from an injury and was in line to make his Test debut. "The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added spinners Shahbaz Nadeem and Rahul Chahar to India's squad. Both Nadeem and Chahar have been training with Team India as part of the standby group of players," the release also stated.