VVS Laxman backs KL Rahul as Rohit Sharma's opening partner in T20Is; suggests Team India to test its bench

The Hyderabad cricketer believes Rahul should be the first choice as the opener in the T20Is for he has performed whenever he was given a chance, the 46-year-old cricketer-turned-commentator believes coach Ravi Shastri and skipper Virat Kohli should also keep the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup at home and prepare a team for the tournament.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show CRICKET CONNECTED, Laxman said, "It will be a tough question, as far as the selection of the second opener is concerned. There's no doubt about that because Rohit Sharma is an automatic choice in white-ball cricket. I will still go with KL Rahul because over the last few months and years I think the Indian team management went with KL Rahul as an opening batsman and he has done really well in that position."

Talking about Dhawan - who had a fantastic IPL 2020 and played some fine knocks in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for his state team Delhi - Laxman suggested that the southpaw could be a back-up opener in case of injury to Rahul or Rohit.

"Yes, Shikhar Dhawan had a fantastic IPL, the way he batted top of the order, scoring centuries for Delhi capitals and then he's in tremendous form for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare, where he scored a big 100 in that tournament as well. With KL Rahul as an opening combination, you want someone who's second. Keeping in mind the T20 World Cup, you have to identify who your openers are going to be there in the World Cup and back them; don't chop and change. You have someone as experienced as Shikhar Dhawan, who can be the backup opener in case one of these openers Rohit Sharma/ KL Rahul gets injured or lose their form," he added further.

Speaking about how the upcoming series is a good time for Team India to test its bench ahead of the World T20, Laxman said: "They know that they (England) are the number one T20 playing nation in world cricket, we saw what they did in the 50-over format - how much they are focused on winning the World Cup. I think it's the same goal for Eoin Morgan and the England team. It's a great opportunity for Team India because you are playing five matches in your home condition, followed by IPL and Asia Cup before the T20 World Cup. It's a great opportunity to test your bench, which is why I feel the squad is very formidable - as far as the Indian squad is concerned."