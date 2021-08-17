India vs England: When James Anderson called Virat Kohli a 'f**king prick' and got an earful in return

The India captain didn't just stop there, he was even heard on the stump mic saying, "Chirp, chirp, and chirp. This is what old age makes you."

The verbal spat between Kohli and Anderson when the former was batting in the second innings garnered a lot of attention when many even slammed the Indian cricketer for not showing respect to the veteran England quick.

However, another side of the story has now resurfaced and the entire picture has cleared as to what forced Kohli to utter those words and take a dig at the 39-year-old senior pacer.

A video is now going viral over social media in which the stump mic caught Anderson using the 'F' word for Kohli, hence the response from the latter.

It was revealed that while Kohli was making his way back into the crease at the non-striker's end, he heard Anderson say, "You f**king prick".

Kohli first complaint to the umpire but then decided to take it upon himself and give the English pacer an earful on his own. "You calling me 'f**king pr*ck' for running? Huh? This ain't your f**king backyard," Kohli said to Anderson, who is often seen grumpy on the field when things aren't going his way.

The previous evening, Anderson was peppered with a flurry of bouncers from India pacer Jasprit Bumrah and it infuriated the Englishman so much that he went on using a few expletives at the right-arm pacer after getting dismissed in the dying moments of day three.

Meanwhile, after Kohli's war of words with Anderson senior England cricketer, Stuart Broad slammed the Indian captain for using such words for a legend of the game.

"The Lord's honours board suggests it's as close to Jimmy's backyard as Jimmy's actual backyard. Love the fire but that language will have him in trouble," Broad tweeted while defending his teammate.

India, meanwhile, went on winning the match by a margin of 151 runs and taking 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Chasing a target of 272 on the final day of the match, England were bundled out for 120 in the fourth innings. Jimmy Anderson was the last English wicket to fell as he was clean bowled by Mohammed Siraj.