India Vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Ranchi JSCA International Stadium Complex Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Stats

Hardik Pandya-led India will look to start the three-match T20I series against Mitchell Santner's New Zealand on a winning note and look to continue their winning momentum from the ODI series wins against the Black Caps and Sri Lanka.

Men in Blue started the year with a 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka earlier this month and will look to improve on that by clinching another white-wash in a bilateral series.

The two sides will clash at the JSCA International Stadium Complex venue, where they have already met once in 2021. India won that meeting by 7 wickets and 16 balls to spare after restricting the visiting New Zealand side to 153 in 20 overs.

Indian batting sensation Suryakumar Yadav is the lone member from the home side from that meeting who will also be part of the squad for this series. Santner, Dary Mitchell, Ish Sodhi are among the visitors, who were part of the last meeting at the venue.

The hosts have also won the other two T20I matches at the venue so far. In 2016, against Sri Lanka and, in 2017 against Australia. Pandya also led the Indian side that toured New Zealand last year for a three-match T20I series, which the Men in Blue won 1-0 after one of the match ended in a tie and one ended in No result.

Here is a look at the JSCA International Stadium Complex Stats, Record, Pitch Report and Ranchi Weather Forecast ahead of India vs New Zealand 1st T20I:

Ranchi JSCA Stadium Info, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast Seating Capacity: 50,000 Ends: M.S Dhoni Pavilion and Amitabh Choudhary Pavilion Boundary Dimensions: Average 65-70 meters Number of international matches hosted: 2 Tests, 6 ODIs and 3 T20Is JSCA International Stadium Complex Pitch Report Unlike most grounds in India, JSCA International Stadium Complex is on the larger side, making it a venue where spinners will come into play with history suggesting slow bowlers take wickets on the pitches which offer grip and turn. In the three international T20 matches at the venue, the highest score has been 196 and that was back in 2016. In the next two matches the team batting first have scored 118 and 153 respectively. Ranchi Weather Forecast The weather forecast for Friday (January 27) indicates a pleasant evening with max temperature of 21o C and a minimum of 17o C during the playing hours. There is no threat of rain for the whole day and in the lead up to the match as well. So, expect an uninterrupted match. JSCA International Stadium Complex T20I Stats and Record Matches: 3 India Won: 3 Visiting Team Won: 0 Matches Won Batting 1st: 1 Matches Won Batting 2nd: 2 Highest Team Total: 196/6 by India vs Sri Lanka in 2016 Average 1st Innings Score: 155 Average 2nd Innings Score: 110 Highest Successful Chase: 155/3 by India vs New Zealand in 2021 Lowest Total Defended: 196/6 by India vs Sri Lanka in 2016 Highest Individual Score: KL Rahul (India) - 65 vs New Zealand in 2021 Best Bowling Innings: R Ashwin (India) - 3 for 14 vs Sri Lanka in 2016 India vs New Zealand T20I Head to Head Matches: 24 India Won: 12 New Zealand Won: 9 Tied: 1 No Result: 2 India Won Batting First: 7 New Zealand Won Batting First: 6 India Won Batting Second: 5 New Zealand Won Batting Second: 3 India T20I record vs New Zealand at Home: Matches - 9, Won - 5, Lost - 3, No Result - 1 India T20I record vs New Zealand in New Zealand: Matches - 13, Won - 7, Lost - 4, Tied - 1. No Result - 1 India T20I record vs New Zealand in Neutral Venues: Matches - 2, Won - 0, Lost - 2 India T20I Record at JSCA: Matches - 3, Won - 3, Lost - 0 India vs New Zealand Record at JSCA: Matches - 1, India Won - 1, New Zealand Won - 0 Highest T20I total for India vs New Zealand: 208/6 in 2019 Highest T20I total for New Zealand vs India: 219/6 in 2019 Lowest T20I total for India vs New Zealand: 79 All Out in 2016 Lowest T20I total for New Zealand vs India: 111 All Out in 2021 Most Runs for India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma - 511 runs in 17 innings Most Runs for New Zealand vs India: Colin Munro - 426 runs in 12 innings Most Sixes for India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma - 27 Most Sixes for New Zealand vs India: Colin Munro - 24 Most Fours for India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma - 37 Most Fours for New Zealand vs India: Colin Munro, Kane Williamson & Martin Guptill - 32 Most Wickets for India vs New Zealand: Jasprit Bumrah - 12 wickets in 10 matches Most Wickets for New Zealand vs India: Ish Sodhi - 22 wickets in 17 matches Highest Scorer for India vs New Zealand: Suryakumar Yadav - 111 not out Highest Scorer for New Zealand vs India: Colin Munro - 108 not out Best Bowling Innings for India vs New Zealand: Deepak Hooda - 4 for 10 Best Bowling Innings for New Zealand vs India: Mitchell Santner - 4 for 11 India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Dates, Timing and Telecast Info Match Date: Friday, January 27 Match Start Time: 7 PM IST TV Channels: Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (subscription required)