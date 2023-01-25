India Vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Ranchi JSCA International Stadium Complex Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Stats

Ranchi JSCA Stadium Info, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast
Seating Capacity: 50,000
Ends: M.S Dhoni Pavilion and Amitabh Choudhary Pavilion
Boundary Dimensions: Average 65-70 meters
Number of international matches hosted: 2 Tests, 6 ODIs and 3 T20Is
JSCA International Stadium Complex Pitch Report
Unlike most grounds in India, JSCA International Stadium Complex is on the larger side, making it a venue where spinners will come into play with history suggesting slow bowlers take wickets on the pitches which offer grip and turn. In the three international T20 matches at the venue, the highest score has been 196 and that was back in 2016. In the next two matches the team batting first have scored 118 and 153 respectively.
Ranchi Weather Forecast
The weather forecast for Friday (January 27) indicates a pleasant evening with max temperature of 21o C and a minimum of 17o C during the playing hours. There is no threat of rain for the whole day and in the lead up to the match as well. So, expect an uninterrupted match.
JSCA International Stadium Complex T20I Stats and Record
Matches: 3
India Won: 3
Visiting Team Won: 0
Matches Won Batting 1st: 1
Matches Won Batting 2nd: 2
Highest Team Total: 196/6 by India vs Sri Lanka in 2016
Average 1st Innings Score: 155
Average 2nd Innings Score: 110
Highest Successful Chase: 155/3 by India vs New Zealand in 2021
Lowest Total Defended: 196/6 by India vs Sri Lanka in 2016
Highest Individual Score: KL Rahul (India) - 65 vs New Zealand in 2021
Best Bowling Innings: R Ashwin (India) - 3 for 14 vs Sri Lanka in 2016
India vs New Zealand T20I Head to Head
Matches: 24
India Won: 12
New Zealand Won: 9
Tied: 1
No Result: 2
India Won Batting First: 7
New Zealand Won Batting First: 6
India Won Batting Second: 5
New Zealand Won Batting Second: 3
India T20I record vs New Zealand at Home: Matches - 9, Won - 5, Lost - 3, No Result - 1
India T20I record vs New Zealand in New Zealand: Matches - 13, Won - 7, Lost - 4, Tied - 1. No Result - 1
India T20I record vs New Zealand in Neutral Venues: Matches - 2, Won - 0, Lost - 2
India T20I Record at JSCA: Matches - 3, Won - 3, Lost - 0
India vs New Zealand Record at JSCA: Matches - 1, India Won - 1, New Zealand Won - 0
Highest T20I total for India vs New Zealand: 208/6 in 2019
Highest T20I total for New Zealand vs India: 219/6 in 2019
Lowest T20I total for India vs New Zealand: 79 All Out in 2016
Lowest T20I total for New Zealand vs India: 111 All Out in 2021
Most Runs for India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma - 511 runs in 17 innings
Most Runs for New Zealand vs India: Colin Munro - 426 runs in 12 innings
Most Sixes for India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma - 27
Most Sixes for New Zealand vs India: Colin Munro - 24
Most Fours for India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma - 37
Most Fours for New Zealand vs India: Colin Munro, Kane Williamson & Martin Guptill - 32
Most Wickets for India vs New Zealand: Jasprit Bumrah - 12 wickets in 10 matches
Most Wickets for New Zealand vs India: Ish Sodhi - 22 wickets in 17 matches
Highest Scorer for India vs New Zealand: Suryakumar Yadav - 111 not out
Highest Scorer for New Zealand vs India: Colin Munro - 108 not out
Best Bowling Innings for India vs New Zealand: Deepak Hooda - 4 for 10
Best Bowling Innings for New Zealand vs India: Mitchell Santner - 4 for 11
India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Dates, Timing and Telecast Info
Match Date: Friday, January 27
Match Start Time: 7 PM IST
TV Channels: Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (subscription required)