India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Highlights, Post-Match Presentation as match gets washed out in Hamilton

Put in to bat first after New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss - which was also delayed due to rain, Indians were off to a brisk start. Young India opener Shubman Gill scored 19* as his team reached 22/0 in 4.5 overs before the skies opened up.

With more than a couple of hours lost, the play resumed was getting curtailed for 29 overs per side. Soon after the resumption of play, India lost their skipper Shikhar Dhawan (3) while trying to score quickly.

Keeping the DLS method in mind and aiming to score quickly, the team management promoted in-form Suryakumar Yadav to No. 3. The number one ranked T20I batter took some time to settle down but shifted gears and started playing his 360-degree shots.

He smashed three sixes - first over mid-wicket with a slog sweep, second over point with a ridiculous reverse sweep, and the third over mid-wicket - and two boundaries and quickly reached 34* off 25 balls.

Gill - who looked in sublime touch from the start - scored 45* off 42 deliveries and put up a stand of 66 runs for the second wicket with SKY. Just when things were looking good for India as these two were scoring at a decent pace, the rain gods were back forcing the umpires to call for covers.

India had reached 89 for the loss of one wicket in 12.5 overs when the play was stopped. The match was eventually called off as the light drizzle got heavier and the match officials put an end to the waiting game. The third and final ODI of the series will be played at Christchurch on Wednesday (November 30) where the Men in Blue will be hoping to make a winning return and level the series.

Here's what the captains had to say after the match was washed out:

Shikhar Dhawan, India Captain: Not in our control, you just have to wait. We were waiting to get the game started, can't help it. Now looking forward to the 3rd game. I was quite surprised with the surface, I thought it would be seaming quite a bit, but it wasn't as much as the last match. It was good to bat on and to see Shubman perform this way was very encouraging. We wanted the sixth bowler to come in, so Sanju Samson missed out and Hooda came in. And Chahar was picked because he can swing the ball really well. A few of our guys are resting but this side is still strong, which shows the depth of our squad. (On captaincy with a young squad) Damn exciting, makes me feel so young (laughs). No, but seriously this is a good opportunity for the guys travelling so far, to see the way Shubman has batted and Umran's bowling, glad to see that transition. As a team, we want to get our processes right, and put on a good performance in Christchurch. Hopefully, we can win and enjoy ourselves.

Kane Williamson, New Zealand captain: Disappointing (to lose this game to rain). The weather has been following us. Good team performances for us so far. Latham played a blinder (in Auckland), nice start to the series, looking forward to Christchurch now. Rankings just float around a bit, but it does recognize the hard work you put in as a team. But you try and focus on things that you can control, what cricket you can play. It was nice to make a contribution (in the first ODI) but I got a nice seat to see Latham make that switch in the second half of his innings. Amazing player (Tim Southee) for us in all formats. The quality he has brought on the field and not just that, the longevity of staying on the park and making valuable contributions for so long and being a leader in our group... it's always nice to celebrate and recognize those. Not many people have achieved what he has (on Southee playing 150 ODIs).