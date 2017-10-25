India Vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Bowlers restrict visitors to 230/9; Bhuvneshwar grabs a three-for

Pune, Oct 25: A disciplined bowling effort from pacers ensured India restrict New Zealand to 230/9 in the stipulated 50 overs in the second one-day international here on Wednesday (October 25).

Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned with 3/45 while Jasprit Bumrah grabbed 2/38 from his quota of 10 overs to restrict the visitors to a low total in a must-win match. Yuzvendra Chahal also claimed two wickets while Axar Patel justified his selection over Kuldeep Yadav by removing man-in-form Tom Latham for 38.

Henry Nicholls (42) and Colin de Grandhomme (41) were the top scorers for the visitors as the rest of the side struggled to score freely against host bowlers.

Already 1-0 up in the three-match series, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat against India.

Indians now require to chase 231 runs to win this game but Kiwi pace battery and spinners would definitely try to trouble Kohli and his boys.

The BlackCaps are playing with the same playing XI while India replaced chinaman Kuldeep Yadav with all-rounder Axar Patel.

"We are going to have a bat. Looks like a good surface. It was a very good performance, but it is a new day and we have to play well. It was very humid and drier heat here," said Williamson after winning the toss.

"We wanted to field anyway, not such a bad thing. Looks like a good surface to bat on. The one we played against England was similar. Generally, the wicket plays better in the evening. We have won 9 out 11 in recent times, you lose one here and there. We need such things to bounce back from, we are looking for the challenge. It will also help us in the future when we are playing away from India. One change, Axar Patel as the all-rounder for Kuldeep," said Kohli.

India find themselves in a pressure situation as they are trailing 1-0 in the three-match series and nothing but a win would in skipper Kohli's mind as they face an upbeat Williamson and company.

Poor batting was a concern for India, especially the openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan - who couldn't perform well in the previous game.

Just before the second ODI the BCCI was rocked by the pitch-fixing allegation when a sting operation of Pandurang Salgaonkar, curator of the Maharashtra Cricket Association Ground in Pune, revealed he allowed people to tamper with the pitch.

Salgaonkar has been suspended after being accused of 'allowing people to tamper with the pitch' on the eve of the match. However, the match went as planned after a neutral curator was called at the venue and inspect the pitch.

Match Facts:

Virat Kohli averages 72.3 across 17 ODI innings v New Zealand which is currently the highest rate recorded against them by a batsman (10+ innings); he scored 121 off just 125 balls in the series opener, his 200th appearance in ODI cricket.

Tom Latham struck an unbeaten 103 in the previous meeting; he currently possesses an ODI average of 86.8 across his six innings in India.

India have now tasted defeat in two of their last three One Day Internationals on home soil (W1); as many losses as they recorded in the nine home ODIs they were involved in beforehand (W7).

The last seven ODI fixtures played out between these sides has seen the winner alternate; New Zealand claimed a six-wicket victory last time out.

The Black Caps would seal their first ever bilateral ODI series victory against India in India with a win in this match; the record currently stands at 5-0 to the hosts.

Playing XIs:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(wk), Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(C), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.