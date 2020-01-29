India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Rohit, Shami shine as India win the Super Over thriller in Hamilton - As it happened

Hamilton, January 29: India defeated New Zealand in the third T20 International via Super Over to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series here on Wednesday (January 29).
India posted a competitive 179 for five at Seddon Park after being sent into bat. Opener Rohit Sharma top-scored for India with a 65-run knock while skipper Virat Kohli contributed 38 runs in team's total. Later, skipper Kane Williamson smashed a 48-ball 95 but New Zealand faltered in the final over to take the match into the Super Over.
Needing nine runs off the last over, New Zealand lost Williamson and Ross Taylor to finish at 179 for six and tie the match.
In the Super Over, New Zealand scored 17, a target which India overwhelmed in the final ball with Rohit smashing Tim Southee for two consecutive sixes. The fourth T20 International between the two sides will be played on Friday in Wellington.
Here's how the 3rd T20I panned out in Hamilton:
Yuvraj Singh praises Rohit Sharma!
Virat Kohli: I thought we were gone at one stage. I told our coach that they deserved to win. On the last ball, we had a discussion and we came to a conclussion that we had to hit the stumps. Rohit was superb for us. When Shami bowled those two dot balls, I thought we can go to super over. In the super over, Kane came out and smashed Bumrah who is one of best death over bowler in World Cricket. There are a couple of guys who are sitting out like Sundar and Saini, they deserve to get a game.
Kane Williamson: Super overs haven't been too successful for us. India showed their experience in the crunch situation. We bowled well after they got off to a superb start. Very disappointing. It was nice to spend some time in the middle. It was disappointing not to cross the finishing lines. It is a game of small margins. It was a much better performance from us.
Rohit Sharma (Man of the Match) - Never done that before (batting in Super Over). I didn't know what to expect, whether to go from the first ball or wait for a while. I just wanted to stay still and then try my best (on the last two sixes). Good performance with the bat, disappointed at having thrown my wicket away though. I hadn't got runs in the first two games, wanted to do well today. We knew we would win the series today if we win the match - in important games, the main players need to step up.
India have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the 5-match series.
SIX!! ROHIT SHARMA HITS A MAXIMUM AND INDIA WIN THE SUPER OVER THRILLER
5th ball - SIX!! Rohit Sharma dispatches it in the stumps India - 14/0, 4 needed from 1 ball
4th ball - KL Rahul gets a single India - 8/0 after 4 balls
3rd ball - KL Rahul gets a boundary India - 7/0 in 3 balls
2nd ball - Rohit gets a single India - 3/0 in 2 balls
1st ball - Rohit Sharma gets a double but he was almost run out had the throw been a direct hit
Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are walking into the middle to start batting. Tim Southee to bowl the over for NZ.
Four! Guptill gets a boundary on the final delivery. New Zealand post 17 off 6 balls. India need 18 runs to win this match
6,4! Williamson gets a maximum and a boundary off Bumrah.
Super Over! A couple of single on the first two balls
Kane Williamson and Martin Guptill are out into the middle to play the Super Over. Bumrah to bowl
Ian Smith is heartbroken in the commentary box!
BOWLED!! Shami gets rid of Taylor on the final ball. Match tied! WE ARE GOING TO HAVE A SUPER OVER
Scores levelled! 1 needed from 1 for NZ to win
Wicket! Anti-climactic for NZ. Skipper Kane Williamson (95) is caught behind by KL Rahul. NZ - 178/5 in 19.3 overs. 2 needed off 3 balls for NZ
SIX! Taylor welcomes Williamson with a maximum. 3 needed off 5 for NZ
11 runs leaked by Bumrah from his final over of the innings. He finishes with figures of 4-0-45-0. NZ need 9 off 6 balls.
Fielding has been a major let down for India.
Chahal concedes 9 runs from his final over and New Zealand reach 160/4 in 18 overs. NZ require 20 off 12 deliveries. Williamson is batting on 90*
14 runs came from Bumrah's third over - this isn't his game today and the fielders are not helping him either with sloppy work. NZ reach 151/4 in 17 overs. The hosts are cruising in this run chase.
Four, Four, Four! Kane Williamson displaying his class today as he hits Bumrah for consecutive boundaries and he's looking in cruise control now.
Wicket! Colin de Grandhomme (5) gives a simple catch to Shivam Dube at gully. Shardul breaks the partnership. NZ - 134/4 after 16 overs.
SIX!! Williamson welcomes Shardul with a maximum. The skipper is definitely playing an innings of the series and he's coming back to his form
New Zealand reach 128/3 in 15 overs. 52 needed from 30 deliveries.
SIX, SIX! Kane Williamson hits back-to-back maximums off Jadeja. The NZ skipper is looking in ominous form today. Indians badly need a wicket now, else this will be an easy run chase for NZ.
Fifty for Williamson, he's leading from the front in this run chase.
14 runs leaked by Shami from that over and NZ reach 114/3 in 14 overs.
SIX!! Kane Williamson pulls Chahal and gets a maximum at mid-wicket. Once again it was timed sweetly by the NZ skipper.
New Zealand are 91/3 after 12 overs. They need 89 more from 48 balls.
Not Out! Close shave for Kane Williamson as he was almost dismissed stumping off Chahal Jadeja delivery.
Bowled! Mitchell Santner's (9) luck runs out as he's been clean bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal. NZ - 88/3 in 10.5 overs.
Four, Four! Back-to-back boundaries for Williamson off Chahal. But both of them should have been stopped. Sloppy work in the deep by first Shami and later Shivam.
Four! Rubbing salt to the injury! Kane Williamson gets a boundary on the very next ball after Santner survives. Bumrah isn't happy.
Dropped! Rare sight! Ravindra Jadeja puts down Mitchell Santner while running backwards. Kohli and Bumrah couldn't believe their eyes.
5 runs came from that over bowled by Jadeja and New Zealand reach 72/2 after 9 overs.
SIX!! Short-pitched delivery from Shivam Dube bowled at leg-stumps and Kane Williamson pulled it towards mid-wicket for a maximum. Excellent shot.
Tight over from Jadeja, just two conceded and a wicket claimed. NZ - 52/2 in 7 overs.
Wicket! Ravindra Jadeja strikes in his very first over. Colin Munro came out to hit the legspinner for a big shot, misses it completely and KL Rahul effected a simple stumping. NZ - 52/2 in 6.2 overs.
Wicket! Sanju Samson (sub) takes a brilliant catch in the deep to end Martin Guptill's (31) stay at the crease. Shardul Thakur gets the breakthrough. NZ - 47/1 after 5.4 overs.
10 runs leaked by Chahal from his first over and New Zealand reach 43/0 after 5 overs. They are off to a good start in the run chase of 180.
Dropped! Guptill gets a reprieve at slip cordon as Virat Kohli fails to take a tough change. That Yuzvendra Chahal delivery spun well and Guptill got a thick edge. Kohli couldn't react on time and the ball just kissed his palm and slipped away.
Munro is down in pain! A short-pitched bouncer from Shami and it hits the batsman's ribs. He's down on the ground and the physio has rushed in.
13 runs came from that Jasprit Bumrah over as NZ reach 26/0 after 3 overs.
SIX! Upper-cut from Guptill and the ball sails over wicketkeeper's head for a maximum. Two sixes in this Bumrah over already.
SIX!! Martin Guptill hits Bumrah over the cover region and managed to get a maximum.
Shami concedes just 5 runs from his first over. NZ reach 13/0 after 2 overs as they chase 180 in Hamilton.
SIX!! Guptill hammers the second ball of the innings for a maximum, straight down the ground.
2nd innings! NZ openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro are into the middle to begin run chase. Shardul Thakur starts with the new ball for India.
Milestone Alert! Rohit Sharma completed 10000 International Runs in 219 Innings as an opener. He's the only batsman in the club with an average of 50-plus.
End of the innings! 1,6,Wd,1,2,6,1b: 18 runs came from the final over as India post 179/5 in 20 overs.
SIX!! Jadeja got a breather on the previous delivery and made Southee pay for it as he hammered a maximum over long off.
Hamish Bennett - 4-0-54-3 - most expensive 3+ wicket haul in T20Is
SIX!! Manish Pandey hits Southee over long-on for a maximum.
Wicket! Bennett gets his third wicket of the match as he dismisses big fish in Virat Kohli (38) with a knuckle ball. Southee takes a simple catch at mid-off. India - 160/5 in 18.5 overs.
India reach 151/4 in 18 overs. This isn't the kind of finish they were hoping for.
Wicket! Shreyas Iyer (17) misses the ball from Santner completely and Siefert stumps him before the batsman brings his foot back in the crease. India - 142/4 in 17 overs.
SIX!! Half-volley from Santner and Iyer hits him over his head for a maximum.
0,0,1,1,1,1! Brilliant over from Sodhi as he concedes just 4 runs from it. India - 131/3 after 16 overs.
Four! Full toss delivery from Sodhi and Virat Kohli gives it the punishment. Times it between mid-wicket and long-on boundary. India reach - 127/3 after 15 overs.
SIX!! Kohli hits Santner over long-off for a maximum. Brilliant shot from the Indian skipper.
8 runs came from that Sodhi over despite getting hit for a boundary on the very first ball. India reach 114/3 after 14 overs.
Four! Kohli gets a boundary towards fine leg region off Sodhi.
7 runs came from that Colin de Grandhomme over and India reach 106/3 in 13 overs.
100 comes up for India in 13th over. They have slowed down just at the wrong time it seems.
Wicket! Second wicket in the over for Bennett, this time it is Shivam Dube (3) who departs. India - 96/3 after 11 overs. NZ have pulled things back now.
Wicket! Bennett gets his revenge as he gets rid of dangerous Rohit Sharma for 65. Tim Southee takes a simple catch at mid-on as the batsman mistimes it. India - 94/2 in 10.4 overs.
Brilliant second over from Scott Kuggeleijn as he concedes just 3 runs from it. India 92/1 after 10 overs. Good comeback from the hosts in the last three overs.
Shivam Dube has been promoted up in the order by skipper Virat Kohli.
Wicket! KL Rahul finally misses out on a fifty on this tour as he falls for 27. He was looking to cut Colin de Grandhomme but found Colin Munro at point region. India - 89/1 after 9 overs.
1,0,1,1,1,4! A boundary from KL Rahul on the final delivery of Ish Sodhi over and India reach 77/0 after 7 overs.
1 6 6 4 4 6 = 27 runs came from that Bennett over as India reached 69/0 after 6 overs. This is India's second-best start in the powerplay batting first.
Four! Mitchell Santner is welcomed by Rohit Sharma with a boundary towards the cover region.
Scott Kuggeleijn concedes 8 runs from his first over. India - 34/0 after 4 overs.
1,1,6,1,2,2! 13 runs came from that over bowled by Bennett. India reach 17/0 after 2 overs.
SIX! KL Rahul cuts Bennett over the third-man region and gets a maximum.
Four! Rohit gets off the mark in style. Team India also opens its account with that shot.
Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are into the middle to start India's innings. Time Southee will bowl the first over for NZ.
Kane Williamson - 'We will bowl first. A new surface, hopefully, we will get something from it. Need to follow our plans, we are playing a strong side, a new ground, a new surface, do the job with the ball. One change, Scott Kuggeleijn is in, for Blair Tickner. Both offer pretty much the same, both bowl heavy balls, perhaps, Scott is a bit better batsman'.
Virat Kohli - 'I reckon (we would have bowled). Looks like a nice track, it's pretty hard, nice grass cover, the weather might have a say in the second innings, but toss isn't in our control. Just put a clinical performance, carry forward the momentum and grab the chances that come. Don't worry about too many changes, just go out there and do the job. No changes once again, the boys did a good job with both bat and ball, no need to make any changes at all.'
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.
New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert(w), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett.
3rd T20I: Toss: New Zealand have won the toss and have opted to field.
Team India is ready for the third T20I!
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the third T20I between India and New Zealand. The conditions in Hamilton are overcast and it's windy out there as well.
