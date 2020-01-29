India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Rohit, Shami shine as India win the Super Over thriller in Hamilton - As it happened

Hamilton, January 29: India defeated New Zealand in the third T20 International via Super Over to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series here on Wednesday (January 29).

India posted a competitive 179 for five at Seddon Park after being sent into bat. Opener Rohit Sharma top-scored for India with a 65-run knock while skipper Virat Kohli contributed 38 runs in team's total. Later, skipper Kane Williamson smashed a 48-ball 95 but New Zealand faltered in the final over to take the match into the Super Over.

Needing nine runs off the last over, New Zealand lost Williamson and Ross Taylor to finish at 179 for six and tie the match.

India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I, Highlights: Rohit inflicts more Super Over misery on Black Caps to seal series

In the Super Over, New Zealand scored 17, a target which India overwhelmed in the final ball with Rohit smashing Tim Southee for two consecutive sixes. The fourth T20 International between the two sides will be played on Friday in Wellington.

India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma surpasses Sachin Tendulkar to achieve a unique record during Hamilton T20I

Here's how the 3rd T20I panned out in Hamilton: