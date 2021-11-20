India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Eden Gardens Pitch Report, Weather Info, T20 Records, Average Score

But the opportunity is also there for the hosts to try out the bench strength in a dead rubber.

For New Zealand, it will be about playing for pride and finishing on a high after losing the first two games.

While the calendar is hectic, losing the toss in both the games hasn't helped Tim Southee's team either.

So, here are some essential details like weather and pitch reports, match prediction and T20 records at the fabled Eden Gardens.

1. Kolkata pitch report The Eden Gardens have often thrown us at low-scoring thrillers in the T20Is, evidenced by the average score of 142 at this ground. The humidity is generally on the higher side in Kolkata and that may bring in the dew factor in play here. The team winning toss might opt to bowl first straightaway. 2. Kolkata weather report There are no prediction of rain in Kolkata on Sunday. The temperature might hover between 22 and 30 degree celsius in the city, and the humidity is a pinned at a high 63 per cent on match day. 3. Match prediction The high dew factor has somewhat taken the surprise element away from the match as the team winning the toss is almost certain to bowl first. But having already won the series 2-0, India might just look to drive in the advantage and make it 3-0. The hosts are clear front-runners, and the only guarding-against factor in a complacency. 4. Kolkata T20 records T20Is: 7. Won by team batting first: 2 Won by team batting second: 5. Average score: 142 Highest score: 201/5 by Pakistan. Lowest score: 70 all out by Bangladesh (both in 2016 World Cup). T20s (including the IPL): Total matches: 77. Won by team batting first: 31 Won by team batting second: 46. Average score: 160. Highest total: 232 for 2 by Kolkata Knight Riders; Lowest Total: 49 all out by Royal Challengers Bangalore.