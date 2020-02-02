India vs New Zealand 5th T20I: Rohit, Rahul, Bumrah shine as India win by 7 runs, claim series 5-0 - As it happened

Mount Maunganui, February 2: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah shined to help Team India beat New Zealand by 7 runs in the fifth and final Twenty20 International match here on Sunday (February 2). With this win, the Men in Blue created history by becoming the first team to clean sweep a T20I series.

Rohit scored an unbeaten 60 before getting retired hurt, KL Rahul scored 45 while Shreyas Iyer made a slow 33 as the tourists posted a below-par 163/3 in the stipulated 20 overs. The hosts bowled well as they kept the Indian guns silent for most of the part of the innings.

However, it was their batting that once again disappointed as they fell seven runs short in the run chase. Bumrah displayed another brilliant performance with the ball and along with other bowlers, the Gujarat pacer ensured the Black Caps couldn't cross the line this time again.

Here's how the 5th T20I panned out at Bay Oval: