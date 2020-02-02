India vs New Zealand 5th T20I: Rohit, Rahul, Bumrah shine as India win by 7 runs, claim series 5-0 - As it happened

Mount Maunganui, February 2: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah shined to help Team India beat New Zealand by 7 runs in the fifth and final Twenty20 International match here on Sunday (February 2). With this win, the Men in Blue created history by becoming the first team to clean sweep a T20I series.
Rohit scored an unbeaten 60 before getting retired hurt, KL Rahul scored 45 while Shreyas Iyer made a slow 33 as the tourists posted a below-par 163/3 in the stipulated 20 overs. The hosts bowled well as they kept the Indian guns silent for most of the part of the innings.
However, it was their batting that once again disappointed as they fell seven runs short in the run chase. Bumrah displayed another brilliant performance with the ball and along with other bowlers, the Gujarat pacer ensured the Black Caps couldn't cross the line this time again.
Here's how the 5th T20I panned out at Bay Oval:
Virat Kohli | Series winning skipper: All of us are really proud of the way we've played this series. I think the conversation we had was to always look to find ways to win. When it comes out, it feels nice. You don't want to see what happened to Rohit, but there were all these young guys playing well and handling the pressure. That gives me a lot of pleasure watching from the outside and they will take this momentum going forward for many years. Basically it is all about laying the vision in front of the boys, the way you think, prepare. The guys are taking notice of it and they realize that the team needs 120% from them every time. Because only then you will find ways to win. That has been a massive change for us in the last two-three years. We have seen the results; we obviously won't win everything and these victories give a lot more pleasure than the one-sided victories. Kane and me have similar mindsets, similar philosophies. It is amazing that despite being from different parts of the world, we have similar thinkings and we speak the same language. Despite what the scoreline suggests, I feel that New Zealand cricket is in the best hands and he is the right guy to lead this team. He is the perfect, perfect man to lead them and I wish the best of luck and power to lead this side in the future. They are a side everyone loves to watch and play against.
Tim Southee | Losing skipper: It's another close one, unfortunately on the wrong side again. If you give them a sniff, they take it with both hands. I don't think it is a massive gap, the scoreline does suggest that, but we only need to do the smaller things better. The ODIs are a different format, new personnel come in and it is a format where we have done well.
KL Rahul | MoS: Yes, I am pleased. It is great to be standing here winning 5-0. Very happy that my performances could result in victories for India. We were happy to come into this series with confidence and to keep executing our skills every game. We came up with answers from every situation and it is a great result for me and the side. I am batting really well now and I am happy to do the roles I am doing for my side. Not thinking too much about the T20 World Cup at the moment, but hopefully I can continue batting this way. I think it is a winning habit that we have cultivated wherein we want to win every time we step onto the ground. As a team we keep believing in each other. It is unfortunate what happened with Rohit, but hopefully he'll be fine in a couple of days. Leading up to the World Cup, there were a few strategies that we wanted to try out. It just keeps giving us more and more confidence to keep going around. We'll relax a little bit over the next couple of days and enjoy the victory. But once we start with the next series, the process will remain the same. We want to win games of cricket every time we go out. The kind of cricket we are playing is fun to watch and we hope to keep repeating this.
Jasprit Bumrah | MoM: Feeling very good. The match got close at one point but we had belief that if we can squeeze in one or two good overs, the match can get close. It was windy, I was trying to use the wind and the longer side of the boundary. Very happy with the learnings, different ground dimensions, first time in New Zealand; great result.
Clean sweeps for India away from home (3+ match): 3-0 v Australia in AUS 2015/16 3-0 v West Indies in USA/WI 2019 5-0 v New Zealand in NZ 2020
Yuvraj hails Team India!!
Unbelievable stuff !!! Great performance team india 🇮🇳 5 , 0 away is just incredible ☝🏼 congratulations boys party 🥳 to banti hai 💃🏼— yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 2, 2020
Most bilateral series wins as captain (after 15 T20I series) 10 - Virat Kohli 9 - Faf du Plessis 7 - Eoin Morgan 6 - Darren Sammy 5 - MS Dhoni
Hardik Pandya congratulates Team India.
Team India 🇮🇳 😍👌🙌🏽— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) February 2, 2020
Well done to everyone @BCCI
Done and dusted! TEAM INDIA BEAT NEW ZEALAND BY 7 RUNS AND CLEAN SWEEP SERIES
Must confess I didn't think it would be 5-0. Excellent as India were, New Zealand's back-up was found wanting.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 2, 2020
SIX!!! Sodhi pulls Shardul and gets another maximum. NZ need 9 off two balls. It isn't over yet.
SIX!! Sodhi connects it well and sends the ball way into the stands. Shardul is unhappy with that ball
3 runs and a Wicket! Bumrah ends his spell with a brilliant over. NZ reach 143/9 in 19 overs. They need 21 from 6 balls.
Wicket! BOOM BOOM Bumrah cleans up Southee (6) with another beautiful yorker. NZ - 141/9 in 18.2 overs.
Bumrah bowls the penultimate over. Sodhi takes a single on the first delivery. Southee is on strike.
Four! Southee ends Saini's over with a boundary. NZ reach 140/8 in 18 overs. They need 24 from 12 balls.
WICKET! Ross Taylor (53) edges Saini and KL Rahul takes a simple catch. NZ - 133/8 in 17.1 overs. NZ are falling apart in this run chase.
Wicket! Scott Kuggeleijn (0) pulls Shardul Thakur and Sundar takes a simple catch at deep mid-wicket. NZ - 132/7 in 16.5 overs. This match isn't over yet.
Wicket! Mitchell Santner (6) skies Shardul Thakur and Manish Pandey pouches it safely near the boundary ropes. NZ - 131/6 in 16.3 overs.
7 runs conceded by Yuzvendra Chahal from that over. NZ reach 129/5 in 16 overs. They need 35 runs from 24 balls.
Fifty up for Ross Taylor in his 100th T20I. This has been a fine batting performance from the seasoned campaigner as he slams his 7th T20I fifty.
Brilliant over from Sundar as he concedes just 3 from it. NZ - 122/5 in 15 overs. They require 42 from 30 balls. Taylor and Santner are in the middle.
WICKET! BOOM BOOM Strikes!! A brilliant yorker from Bumrah and Daryl Mitchell (2) has no response to it. NZ - 119/5 in 14 overs. 3 runs and the wicket of Mitchell. Jasprit Bumrah was at his best in that over.
The game isn't over till Bumrah has overs left..... This is outstanding— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 2, 2020
Wicket! Navdeep Saini strikes. Tim Seifert (50) gives a simple catch to Samson at on-side. NZ - 116/4 in 12.4 overs. The 99-run stand comes to an end.
Fifty! Back-to-back half-centuries from Seifert. This one came off just 29 deliveries. Brilliant batting from the wicketkeeper.
6 runs came from that over bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. Seifert - 49* and Taylor - 43* are poised to take their team home this time around in the run chase. NZ - 113/3 in 12 overs.
Most expensive overs in T20Is: 36 - Stuart Broad v Ind, 2007 34 - SHIVAM DUBE v NZ, TODAY 32 - Izatullah Dawlatzai v Eng, 2012 32 - Wayne Parnell v Eng, 2012 32 - Stuart Binny v WI, 2016 32 - Max O'Dowd v Scot, 2019
SIX!! Brilliant inside out shot from Seifert off Chahal over long-off and gets a maximum. He's looking in sublime form. NZ reach 107/3 after 11 overs.
6, 6, 4, 1, 4Nb, 6, 6! 34 runs leaked by Shivam Dube from his first over. NZ reach 98/3 in 10 overs. Poor decision from KL Rahul to introduce the part-timer and NZ are cruising in the run chase.
No ball and Four! Shivam Dube oversteps. Ross Taylor sweeps the ball and Washington Sundar slips in the deep to concede extra 3 runs.
SIX, SIX, Four! Tim Seifert welcomes Shivam Dube with back-to-back maximums and follows it with a boundary as the part-time bowler has been introduced in the attack by KL Rahul.
9 runs came from that eventful over bowled by Chahal. NZ reach 64/3 after 9 overs.
Lucky! Ross Taylor brings his bat just in time to make it to the crease before KL Rahul dislodged the bails after collecting the throw from Shreyas Iyer in the deep.
Sensational Sanju saves 5 runs with a brilliant effort near the boundary ropes and denied Ross Taylor from getting a maximum. Samson caught the ball but threw it back into the boundary as he was going down.
Four! Ross Taylor hits a powerful shot off Shardul and gets a boundary. Fifty up for New Zealand.
9 runs conceded by Saini from that over and New Zealand reach 41/3 in 6 overs in the run chase.
The two captains are watching the match from outside the boundary.
Never thought I would see a situation where two of the worlds most iconic batsmen (that too from opposite camps) would be sitting outside the boundary laughing, chatting and watching an international game like two wide eyed ball boys! Love it #NZvsIND #kohli #williamson pic.twitter.com/Yrv5NGPhD7— Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) February 2, 2020
Four, Four! After a couple of good deliveries, Saini bowls Taylor on the leg-stumps and gets the punishment. The batsman hits the young pacer for back-to-back boundaries.
Four! Short-pitched bouncer from Shami and Siefert gets a top-edge and the ball races towards the fine-leg boundary.
Four! Thakur bowls at Ross Taylor's leg stumps and the batsman just nudges it towards fine-leg boundary.
Four! Cracker of a shot from Seifert off Saini. The batsman uses pace of the ball and times it towards point region and gets a boundary.
Run Out! Mix-up into the middle and Tom Bruce (0) is run out by stand-in captain KL Rahul. He can bat. He can keep wickets. He can Captain the side. & He can effect run outs like MS Dhoni. There's nothing Rahul can't do. NZ - 17/3 in 3.2 overs.
Wicket! Sundar comes back strongly as he clean bowls dangerous Munro for 15. NZ - 17/2 in 2.3 overs.
SIX, Four!! Colin Munro welcomes Washington Sundar with two back-to-back shots. Pressure on the off-spinner.
Wicket! Jasprit Bumrah traps Martin Guptill (2) in front and umpire raises the finger. The ball-tracking showed the ball was missing wickets. NZ - 7/1 after 1.3 overs
Four! Munro ends Sundar's over with a boundary. NZ - 7/0 after 1st over
2nd innings! Martin Guptill and Colin Munro are into the middle to open innings for New Zealand. Washington Sundar to start the proceedings for India with the new ball. KL Rahul is leading the side in Rohit's absence.
Shreyas Iyer will not be happy with his below-par performance today. He scored 33* off 31 deliveries which cost India badly in the death overs.
End of the innings!! India reach 163/3 in 20 overs. 15 runs came from the final over bowled by Southee. Brilliant bowling effort from the hosts today as they kept the Indian batsmen silent for most of the time. Rohit walking back to the pavilion after getting retired hurt cost the tourists dearly. The tourists are almost 20-25 odd runs short from their target.
Must say NZ have done a good job of restricting score to 163. Thought India would get 175-180 even after Rohit got injured— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 2, 2020
Four! Manish Pandey hits Southee over gully and gets a boundary India 157/3 in 19.3 overs
SIX!! Manish Pandey dispatches it over mid-on for a maximum. 150 up for India
Just 5 runs and Shivam Dube's wicket came from that over bowled by Kuggeleijn. India reach 148/3 in 19 overs.
Wicket! Shivam Dube looks to slog but fails to connect it well. Bruce takes a simple catch in the deep. Kuggeleijn gets another wicket. India 148/3 in 18.5 overs.
Four! Dube connects it well this time and get one-bounce four.
Dropped! Kuggeleijn bowls a slower one and Shivam Dube fails to take the return catch.
0, 0, 1, 1L, 0, 1! Just three runs from that over bowled by Bennett. Terrific performance from the pacer. India - 143/2 after 18 overs. This isn't the kind of finish they were looking for.
After 17 overs, India reach 140/2. Iyer and Dube are into the middle, the hosts would aim to finish it tightly.
Oh No! Rohit is in pain again, he's retired hurt at 60*. Shivam Dube is walking into the middle to replace the captain.
SIX!! Rohit resumes batting after getting treated by the physio and hits Sodhi over mid-wicket for a biggie. Looks he's not going to take the singles and hit sixes instead.
Injury scare! Rohit Sharma has some trouble in his calf muscle. He's limping, the physio rushes in.
14 runs came from that over bowled by Southee. India reach 131/2 after 16 overs.
SIX!! Shreyas Iyer pulls the short-pitched delivery from Southee and gets a maximum over mid-wicket.
Fifty! Rohit Sharma gets to his half-century with a boundary on the first ball from Southee. 21st fifty for the Hitman in the T20Is. India - 121/2 after 15.1 overs
SIX!! Iyer hits Santner over cover and the ball sails way back into the stands.
Dropped! Shreyas Iyer (10) gets a breather as Tom Bruce fails to hold on to the ball. He covered a lot of ground but couldn't catch it.
5 runs (3+2) conceded by hosts in the last two overs. India reach 106/2 after 14 overs. The BlackCaps are pulling things back now.
Most runs in a bilateral T20I series for India: 224 KL Rahul v NZ 2020 (5 matches) ** 199 Virat Kohli v AUS 2016 (3 matches) 183 Virat Kohli v WI 2019 (3 matches) 164 KL Rahul v WI 2019 (3 matches)
Narrow escape! Mix-up but Shreyas Iyer survives. He was sent back by Rohit from halfway through but luckily the throw wasn't a direct it and reached the wicketkeeper late. Iyer dove forward and made it to the crease before the bails were dislodged.
India reach 101/2 after 12 overs. This isn't going to be a very high-scoring match like it was predicted.
Four! Brilliant shot from Shreyas Iyer towards mid-wicket to get off the mark and also bring 100 up for India.
Wicket! KL Rahul (45) gets a leading edge from his bat and Santner takes a simple catch at cover. Hamish Bennett gets a wicket. India - 96/2 after 11.3 overs.
11 overs have been bowled and India reach 94/1. 10 runs conceded by Sodhi from that over.
SIX!! Rohit Sharma walks down the ground and hits Ish Sodhi over long-off for another biggie.
KL Rahul surpasses Virat Kohli's T20I record for India.
SIX!! Loosener from Santner and Rohit Sharma hits him over long-on for a maximum.
7 came from Sodhi's over. India reach 69/1 after 9 overs. The hosts are keeping things tight for Rohit and Rahul.
Ish Sodhi starts brilliantly as he concedes just 2 runs from his opening over. India - 55/1 after 7 overs.
9 came from that over bowled by Kuggeleijn and India reach 53/1 after 6 overs. Good start for the Indians in the powerplay.
SIX!! KL Rahul pulls Kuggeleijn and gets a maximum over mid-wicket. 50 up for India.
10 runs came from Hamish Bennett's first over. India reach 44/1 after 5 overs.
15 runs leaked by Southee from his second over, India reach 25/1 after 3 overs.
Four, Four! Back-to-back boundaries from KL Rahul off Southee. He continues to be in sublime touch.
SIX!!! Classical shot from KL Rahul off Southee. Just lofted it over long-off for a maximum, brilliant use of the strong bottom hand.
Wicket! Sanju Samson's bad luck in international cricket continues. Samson (2) hits it directly in the hands of Mitchell Santner off Scott Kuggeleijn at cover. India - 8/1 after 1.3 overs.
Run out chance! Sanju Samson survives. Direct hit but Samson is clearly in with his dive into the crease.
Indian openers Sanju Samson and KL Rahul are out in the middle to start innings. Tim Southee starts with the new ball for the Kiwis.
Ross Taylor is playing his 100th T20I for NZ. Most T20I matches by a player: 113 Shoaib Malik 107 Rohit Sharma 100 Ross Taylor* 99 Shahid Afridi 98 MS Dhoni
New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert(w), Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee(c), Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett
India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul(w), Sanju Samson, Rohit Sharma(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.
5th T20I: Toss: Rohit Sharma wins toss, elects to bat; Southee leads NZ.
#TeamIndia Captain @ImRo45 wins the toss and elects to bat first in the 5th T20I.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/wriypfDO6v— BCCI (@BCCI) February 2, 2020
Rohit Sharma is coming out for toss that means, Virat Kohli is rested.
Not a surprise. Virat resting, Rohit captain.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 2, 2020
Mike Hesson and Deep Dasgupta come up with pitch report: "It's a good surface normally. Average score batting first is 183. Looks a hard surface with an event covering of grass. Dimension-wise, it's a pretty big ground as well. The wind will be a major factor too, as hitting against it won't be easy at all. Batting first have won five of the six games here."
Manish Pandey is India's lucky charm. India have won all 18 games in which he's been a part of the playing XI in the T20Is.
NZ captain Kane Williamson is back to lead the side and the BlackCaps have a very good record at this venue. Will they make it count today?
This is how the venue looks.
We're here at The Bay Oval. Venue for the 5th and final T20I.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/AFfa4MIckk— BCCI (@BCCI) February 2, 2020
