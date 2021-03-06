India vs New Zealand: World Test Championship final: Date, Venue, Path to WTC final

India needed to win the series at least by a margin of 2-1 to inch ahead of Australia and they did it with a 3-1 verdict. In the WTC final, India will face New Zealand at Lord's, England, from June 18.

Before the series it was a three-way tie between India, Australia and England for a place in the WTC final. England needed to win the series at least by a margin of 3-1 to enter the title clash and they raised the vision of that unimaginable feat once they won the first Test at Chennai.

But defeats in the second and third Test, the Pink Ball Test at Ahmedabad, ended their WTC final hopes, leaving Australia and India are the two contenders. The Aussies needed the series to end in a 2-2 draw to enter the final and there was a last-minute hope for them as the scoreline read 2-1 ahead of the fourth and final Test between India and England.

However, their hopes were dashed as India completed a 3-1 series win with an emphatic win over England at the Motera. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar engineered India's march to victory with brilliant individual efforts.

New Zealand under Kane Williamson had already sealed their place in the WTC final after their convincing series win over Pakistan and the West Indies over the course of last couple of months. Both those nations were already out of contention from the race to the WTC final.

Now, it's over to Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson at Lord's. It will be a magnificent contest for sure!