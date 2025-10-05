Sanju Samson is an 'All-Rounder', used to Bowl Spin in Formative Years: says Sanju's Elder Brother Saly

India vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup 2025: IND-W vs PAK-W H2H Record, Playing 11, Pitch Report

India Women are up against Pakistan Women in Match 6 of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, set for October 5 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

A neutral venue due to geopolitical tensions between the two nations. India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, enter as overwhelming favorites after a strong 59-run (DLS method) win over Sri Lanka in their opener, showcasing depth in batting and bowling.

Pakistan, captained by Fatima Sana, suffered a disappointing seven-wicket defeat to Bangladesh in their first match, marked by a batting collapse to 129 all out, highlighting vulnerabilities against both pace and spin. This high-stakes rivalry often transcends cricket, but India aim to extend their unbeaten streak while Pakistan seeks a historic first ODI win. Off-field tensions may lead to no post-match handshake, mirroring recent men's events, and rain interruptions remain a risk in Colombo.

India vs Pakistan H2H Record

India Women hold a perfect 11-0 record against Pakistan Women in ODIs, with their most recent encounter in the 2022 World Cup resulting in a 107-run victory for India. Pakistan's only successes against India have come in T20Is (3 wins out of 16), underscoring India's dominance in the 50-over format since their first meeting in 2005.

Pitch Report

The R. Premadasa Stadium pitch typically favors batters early with good bounce and carry, allowing for high scores-India's women hold the highest WODI total here at 342/7 against Sri Lanka in May 2025.

As the match progresses, the surface deteriorates, offering turn and grip for spinners, which could slow scoring in the middle overs. Seam movement was evident early in the recent Bangladesh-Pakistan game, potentially suiting pacers like India's Renuka Singh if conditions remain overcast. Teams winning the toss may opt to bowl first to exploit any early assistance.

IND-W vs PAK-W Team News

India are likely to field an unchanged XI after their opener, with no major injuries reported. Renuka Singh, returning from injury, could feature if seam conditions persist, though she appeared short of rhythm in training. Key focus is on top-order stability from Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur, backed by all-rounders Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana. Reserves include Yastika Bhatia and Arundhati Reddy.

Pakistan, reeling from their collapse, need batting resilience from Sidra Amin (top ODI scorer in 2025 but poor in Sri Lanka) and all-rounder Fatima Sana. Their spin attack, led by Nashra Sandhu (16 wickets in 2025 ODIs), will be crucial. No injuries noted, but they must address middle-overs fragility after qualifiers success gave way to recent losses.

IND-W vs PAK-W Predicted Playing 11

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana (vc), Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Goud, Shree Charani.

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Fatima Sana (c), Natalia Pervaiz, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal, Rameen Shamim.