India Vs South Africa 1st T20I in Dharamsala: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips

By
India Vs SA: 1st T20I: Fantasy Tips

New Delhi, Sep 13: India will face South Africa in the first T20I at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association's Dharamsala Cricket Stadium on Sunday (September 15).

Under the leadership of captain Virat Kohli, the Men In Blue would be aiming to dominate the tourists and win the three-match series. Team India is coming home after a dominant tour of West Indies where the Men In Blue won all three series i.e. T20I, ODI and Test series in the latter's backyard. They would be eager to continue the momentum against a young Protea side at home.

Kohli would be aiming to start the long home season on a confident note by defeating a slightly inexperienced South African side.

Team India boasts of seasoned campaigners in Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul.

Shreyas Iyer grabbed his chances on the West Indies tour and looks to have regained the confidence of the team management. The Mumbai batsman would, most likely, get a chance in all three matches against the Proteas.

Manish Pandey may have to sit out along with KL Rahul if the team management plans to go with Iyer.

The Indian team also comprises young turks like Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, and Navdeep Saini. Young pacers Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini did exceedingly well against West Indies and in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammad Shami they would be aiming to impress the team management.

South Africa won the T20I series when the Proteas last toured India, back in 2015. But that South Africa side comprised seasoned campaigners AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, Morne Morkel, JP Duminy, etc. in their ranks.

They have a young batting line-up and most of the players have no or little experience of playing under Indian conditions. However, Cricket South Africa ensured they get some exposure to the subcontinent conditions by organising A tours for their young players.

In the bowling department, the Proteas would be relying on the experience of pacer Kagiso Rabada and spinner Tabraiz Shamsi. Both these players have the experience of playing in the IPL and they would be leading their respective departments.

India T20I Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

South Africa T20I Squad: Quinton de Kock (captain), Rassie van der Dussen (vice-captain), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde.

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

South Africa Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen (vice-captain), Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Junior Dala.

Here are the Dream 11 Fantasy Tips and Team for 1st T20I between India and South Africa:

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Shreyas Iyer

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

All-rounders: Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Navdeep Saini, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar.

MyKhel Dream11 Fantasy Team: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Virat Kohli, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Shreyas Iyer, Quinton de Kock, Krunal Pandya, Kagiso Rabada, Navdeep Saini, Rahul Chahar

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice Captain: Rohit Sharma

Story first published: Saturday, September 14, 2019, 1:15 [IST]
