India Vs South Africa 1st T20I in Dharamsala: Match abandoned without a ball being bowled

By

India Vs South Africa 1st T20I in Dharamsala, Live Score: Rain delays toss, as both teams eye winning start

New Delhi, Sep 13: The first Twenty20 international between India and South Africa on Sunday was abandoned due to torrential rain.

A downpour in Dharamsala meant play was called off even before the toss took place for the opening game in the three-match series.

There was a brief reprieve in the weather, allowing ground staff to try to clear the deluge from the covers and the outer field, but the match was called off at around 19:48 local time.

The teams will reconvene in Mohali for the second contest on Wednesday.

The T20 series concludes in Bengaluru on September 22 before the three-match Test begins in Visakhapatnam on October 2.

07:59 pm

Bad news: Match Abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled.

07:07 pm

The rain did slow down for 5-7 minutes in between, but it's picked up again. And is quite heavy.

06:38 pm

It's raining heavily in Dharamsala at the moment.

06:30 pm

Harsha Bhogle says there is a lot of water on the covers and on the ground.

06:29 pm

Rain has delayed the toss in Dharamsala

Story first published: Sunday, September 15, 2019, 14:20 [IST]
