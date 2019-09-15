India Vs South Africa 1st T20I in Dharamsala: Match abandoned without a ball being bowled

New Delhi, Sep 13: The first Twenty20 international between India and South Africa on Sunday was abandoned due to torrential rain.

A downpour in Dharamsala meant play was called off even before the toss took place for the opening game in the three-match series.

There was a brief reprieve in the weather, allowing ground staff to try to clear the deluge from the covers and the outer field, but the match was called off at around 19:48 local time.

The teams will reconvene in Mohali for the second contest on Wednesday.

The T20 series concludes in Bengaluru on September 22 before the three-match Test begins in Visakhapatnam on October 2.

