India vs South Africa 2019: Five players who can be India's game changers in T20 series

1. Hardik Pandya

Hardik will be eager to return to India fold after getting rest for the series against the West Indies as part of the workload management. His ability to send the ball miles away will stand India in stead and he can also get some crucial wickets with his brisk medium pace.

2. Ravindra Jadeja

After sometime in the wilderness in white ball versions, Jadeja has made a roaring comeback into the side. He has played some good innings and his bowling has been on the money as ever. Additionally, he is a brilliant fielder too. But the most heartening factor is the big improvement he has brought on in his batting as he is more confident and consistent now.

3. Shreyas Iyer

Since coming back into reckoning, Shreyas' last eight innings read -- 77, 2, 47, 61 (All for India A vs WI A) 71 and 65 (for India vs West Indies in ODIs) and 26, 36 (for India A vs South Africa A). It has been a good, consistent run for him. Now, he will be hoping to find a place in the side regularly and South Africa series could help in that direction.

4. Washington Sundar

Sundar, the 19-year-old Tamil Nadu offie, was impressive in his outings in the T20Is against the Windies. He figures read 1/18, 1/12 and 0/23 as he never really went for runs and showed confidence to bowl in the Power Plays against the big-hitting West Indian batsmen. He should be getting a first-choice place in the India playing XI.

5. Navdeep Saini

Saini picked up five wickets against the Windies in the T20Is recently and emerged player of the series. Saini carries that X-Factor because he is quick, capable of breaching the 150 kmph mark and that makes him a big threat in any kind of surface. He too should be getting a call into the playing XI against South Africa.