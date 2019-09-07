Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs South Africa 2019: Five players who can be India's game changers in T20 series

By
India vs South Africa 2019: Five players who can be Indias game changers in T20 series
India vs South Africa 2019: Five players who can be India's game changers in T20 series

Bengaluru, September 7: India will face South Africa in a three-match T20I series from September 15 and the first match will be held at Dharamshala. India rarely lose a series at home but it happened when South Africa visited India in 2015-16. Though they were blanked in the Test series, South Africa managed to beat India, then under MS Dhoni, in ODI and T20I series.

India now under the captaincy Virat Kohli will be eager not to repeat that slip up in the upcoming T20I series.

From that 2015-16 series, India line-up has only three surviving members -- Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. But there are some new names who could lend India the fire power. Here's a look at them ahead of the India vs South Africa T20I series.

1. Hardik Pandya

1. Hardik Pandya

Hardik will be eager to return to India fold after getting rest for the series against the West Indies as part of the workload management. His ability to send the ball miles away will stand India in stead and he can also get some crucial wickets with his brisk medium pace.

2. Ravindra Jadeja

2. Ravindra Jadeja

After sometime in the wilderness in white ball versions, Jadeja has made a roaring comeback into the side. He has played some good innings and his bowling has been on the money as ever. Additionally, he is a brilliant fielder too. But the most heartening factor is the big improvement he has brought on in his batting as he is more confident and consistent now.

3. Shreyas Iyer

3. Shreyas Iyer

Since coming back into reckoning, Shreyas' last eight innings read -- 77, 2, 47, 61 (All for India A vs WI A) 71 and 65 (for India vs West Indies in ODIs) and 26, 36 (for India A vs South Africa A). It has been a good, consistent run for him. Now, he will be hoping to find a place in the side regularly and South Africa series could help in that direction.

4. Washington Sundar

4. Washington Sundar

Sundar, the 19-year-old Tamil Nadu offie, was impressive in his outings in the T20Is against the Windies. He figures read 1/18, 1/12 and 0/23 as he never really went for runs and showed confidence to bowl in the Power Plays against the big-hitting West Indian batsmen. He should be getting a first-choice place in the India playing XI.

5. Navdeep Saini

5. Navdeep Saini

Saini picked up five wickets against the Windies in the T20Is recently and emerged player of the series. Saini carries that X-Factor because he is quick, capable of breaching the 150 kmph mark and that makes him a big threat in any kind of surface. He too should be getting a call into the playing XI against South Africa.

More SOUTH AFRICA IN INDIA 2019 News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
BAN 205/10 (70.5) vs AFG 342
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, September 7, 2019, 13:37 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 7, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue