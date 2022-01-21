India vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2022: Player of The Match, Post Match Presentation, Scorecard, Records and Stats

The tourists posted 287-6 after Rishabh Pant smashed 85 off 71 balls - including 12 boundaries. Yet any hope India had of avoiding consecutive daytime defeats for the first time since July 2018 against England was crushed by some imperious batting from the Proteas.

Janneman Malan top-scored with 91 in a 132-run opening stand with Quinton de Kock (78), who was playing in his 50th ODI on home soil.

Shardul Thakur trapped De Kock lbw but South Africa sustained their chase for another 13 overs until Jasprit Bumrah (1-32) crashed an off-cutter into the stumps off Malan's gloves just as a century looked almost certain.

Captain Temba Bavuma (35) was brilliantly caught and bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal in the next over, but although temperatures were pushing 40 degrees Celsius, there was little hotting up of the contest.

Aiden Markram (33) and Rassie van der Dussen (28) strangled the life out of India's bowling, the former hurling himself to safety to secure the winning run with 11 balls remaining, as they celebrated back-to-back victories over India in the 50-over format for the first time since December 2013. India will look to avoid a whitewash in the final ODI at Newlands on Sunday.

Post Match Presentation Highlights of the 2nd ODI:

Player of the match: Quinton de Kock (78).

Who said what:

KL Rahul, Indian skipper: I think they are playing some really good cricket at home, we are making mistakes as well in the middle. It's good learning for us. We are a team that takes a lot of pride in winning, but it's good learning for us and hopefully, we can grow. We are trying to get better at things we haven't done well in the past.

Partnerships, middle-order becomes crucial when we are entering a big tournament, wanna get better at bowling in the middle overs and these are the few things that are really obvious and right in front of us. We have spoken about it and it's only up to us to get better, learn from it and find a way. It does feel like one of the wickets at home and I don't think it was a pitch where they could have chased down 280 that easily.

Credit to them, they are showing us the importance of partnerships and putting pressure early on against the bowlers. The way Shikhar and Virat batted in the first game was very good, and today Rishabh batted, the way he managed the first 20 balls and then he took down the spinners. He is a really important member of the team and Shardul, too, showing us he can bat lower down and make a good contribution.

Jasprit has been the standout bowler for us and Yuzi has been good today. The energy has been great, it's been tough on the body staying in the bubbles. We love challenges and we have come short in the first 2 games, we will look ahead to the third game and try and win that one. Too early to say (about team changes for the next ODI).

Temba Bavuma, South African skipper: Very happy. We wanted to win the series and weren't really expecting it to do after the 2 games. A lot of positives to take from our performances. Great to have him (QDK) on the side and he reminded us again why he is such a valuable player for us. As a team, we have a lot of self-belief and confidence in our abilities.

We are not a team that prides itself on having superstars or relying on individual performances. We really try and put in a team effort. Coming into this series from the Test side, no one had much faith in us and that gave us a lot of motivation. The performances in the last month have been really good.

Spinners have done a splendid job. It's a great thing. We pride ourselves on fast bowlers, but to see the spin bowlers winning the game for us really makes us a side to reckon against. I enjoy captaincy and I enjoyed it since domestic cricket. I see it as something to forget about myself and try and see how I can inspire the other guys in the team. 3-0 sounds a lot better than 2-1.

Quinton de Kock, Player of the Match: Good to get out there and score some runs. Quite nice to be out there and bat some time. I was feeling good towards the end there. I think me and Janneman are both similar players and we have a great understanding.

(On fatherhood) It's been brief... Only had a chance to spend a couple of days along with her, but it's been very chilled and I think it's changed my view on life and kids in general. It's been great.

Stats:

Highest targets chased down by SA vs India in ODIs

297 Nagpur 2011

288 Delhi 1991

288 Paarl 2022 *

280 Joburg 2001

Losing the first two ODIs as captain (India)

Ajit Wadekar

Dilip Vengsarkar

Krish Srikkanth

Mohammad Azharuddin

KL Rahul

This was the highest successful run chase in 15 ODIs in Paarl.

The previous highest was 250 by SA against Sri Lanka in 2001.