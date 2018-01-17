India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 5: Visitors face an uphill task; hosts eye series win

Centurion, Jan 17: Hosts South Africa are just seven wickets away from recording yet another win against India on the fifth day of the second Test match here on Wednesday (January 17) and take an unassailable 2-0 lead over visitors.

Match Scorecard; Day 4 Report; Social Talk

Set a challenging target of 287, India were reduced to 26/3 by the South African pace battery and the visitors' hopes of squaring the series off were all but punctured.

The tourists were reeling at 35/3 at stumps on the penultimate day of the match, with their most important batsman i.e. Virat Kohli back into the pavilion for five.

Cheteshwar Pujara (11*) and Parthiv Patel (5*) will resume batting on the fifth day as India are 251 runs behind.

Coming out to defend a target of 287, Vernon Philander gave the hosts their first breakthrough by removing opener Murali Vijay for 9.

Later, debutant Lungi Ngidi gave the opponents two quick jolts by getting KL Rahul caught at point for 4 and later hunted the big fish in Kohli down by trapping the Indian skipper in front.

The 21-year-old pacer playing at his home ground seemed teary-eyed after getting Kohli's wicket in his debut game.

Indians now face an uphill task of overhauling the target which seems next to impossible considering their performance in the fourth innings.

Batting isn't going to be easy for visitors on the final day of the match as the hosts are going to come down heavily on them.

It's going to be a miraculous win if Indians manage to pull off this run chase.