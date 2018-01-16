India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 4: Hosts eye big innings from De Villiers for commanding total

New Delhi, Jan 16: South Africa would be hoping to bat longer on the fourth day of the second Test match and extend their lead against India to get into driver's seat here on Tuesday (January 16).

Match Scorecard; Day 3 Report; Social Talk

The hosts would want their overnight batting pair of AB de Villiers (batting on 50) and Dean Elgar (batting on 36) to dig deep and frustrate Indian bowlers on the penultimate day of the Test match.

My view is that South Africa will be very nervous with a 250 lead. If AB gets in, they will get there quickly. Currently he holds the key to the game https://t.co/C5qURSnlmn — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 15, 2018

De Villiers who is once again looking in sublime form would love to convert his yet another fine half-century into a hundred. The former skipper is looking in good touch and is being hardly troubled by the Indian bowlers so far in his unbeaten knock of 78-ball 50.

It is because of the unbeaten 87-run stand between Elgar and de Villiers that gave South Africa a slight advantage and if one of these two can push on in the morning and record a big score, then they could well post a commanding total for India to chase in the fourth innings.

However, a couple early wickets could change everything though and Indians have already caused a few problems with the ball.

Bumrah, who bagged two quick wickets early on in the second innings, looked the most dangerous on the third day. If the pitch keeps getting slower then Bumrah could be very lethal as he gets the batsmen trapped in front with his accurate bouncers.

Overall, a lot is going to depend on the morning session and it would pretty much decide which side this game is headed.

Earlier, on the third day, it was India skipper Virat Kohli who slammed his career's 21st Test ton and went on scoring another big century and helped India reduce their first innings deficit to just 28.

Kohli scored 153, second highest score as an Indian skipper in South Africa, to bring his team into the contest after tourists witnessed yet another top-order collapse on this tour.